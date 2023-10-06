In many religions the Guardian angel o guardian angel, is according to the belief of several religions the angel to whom God gives the mission of protecting, guarding and guiding a person during their life on earth. In Christianity, the concept of a guardian angel is not clearly established in the Bible, but it is associated with the protective angels mentioned in different passages.

On different occasions, guardian angels are associated as protectors of a situation that could be unfortunate. According to the Catholic faith, they are the ones who protect us from these and more vicissitudes that can occur because God has sent them. But, in addition, they are designated by the date of birth.

There are a total of 72 guardian angels whose mission is to care for and guide you. Each of these is designated according to your date of birth. In this note we will talk to you about how to know which guardian angels are born until the month of July.

January:

Yeialel: between January 2 and 6.

Harahel: Between January 7 and 11.

Mitzael: Between January 12 and 16

Mabel: Between January 17 and 21

Iah-hel: Between January 22 and 26

Anauel: Between January 27 and February 1

February:

Dmabiah: Between February 7 and 11

Manacle: Between February 12 and 16

Here it is: Between February 17 and 21

Habuhiah: Between February 22 and 26

Rochel: Between March 27 and 3

March

Jabamiah: March 4 and 8

haiaiel: March 9 and 13

Mumiah: March 14 and 19

Vehuiah: March 20 and 24

Jaliel: March 25 and 29

Sitale: April 3 and 3

April:

Elemiah: Between April 4 and 8

Mahasiah: Between April 9 and 13

Aciaiah : Between April 19 and 23

Cahetel: Between April 24 and 28

Haziel: April 29 and May 3

YOU’RE INTERESTED: This is the musical evolution of Jalisco

Mayo

Aladiah: May 4th and 18th

Laoviah: May 9 and 14

Hahaiah: May 14 and 18

Lezalel: Between May 19 and 23

Mebahel: Between May 24 and 28

June

Hakamiah: June 4 and 8

Lauviah: June 9 and 13

Caliel: June 14 and 18

Leuviah: June 19 and 23

Pahaliyah: June 24 and 28

Nelchael: July 29 and 3

Julio:

Leila: July 4 and 8

Melahel: July 9 and 13

Hahiuiah: July 14 and 18

Nith-Haiah: July 19 and 23

Hahaha: July 24 and 28

Lerathel: July 29 and August 2

MM

Themes

Horoscopes Curious Entertainment Notes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions