In many religions the Guardian angel o guardian angel, is according to the belief of several religions the angel to whom God gives the mission of protecting, guarding and guiding a person during their life on earth. In Christianity, the concept of a guardian angel is not clearly established in the Bible, but it is associated with the protective angels mentioned in different passages.
On different occasions, guardian angels are associated as protectors of a situation that could be unfortunate. According to the Catholic faith, they are the ones who protect us from these and more vicissitudes that can occur because God has sent them. But, in addition, they are designated by the date of birth.
There are a total of 72 guardian angels whose mission is to care for and guide you. Each of these is designated according to your date of birth. In this note we will talk to you about how to know which guardian angels are born until the month of July.
January:
Yeialel: between January 2 and 6.
Harahel: Between January 7 and 11.
Mitzael: Between January 12 and 16
Mabel: Between January 17 and 21
Iah-hel: Between January 22 and 26
Anauel: Between January 27 and February 1
February:
Dmabiah: Between February 7 and 11
Manacle: Between February 12 and 16
Here it is: Between February 17 and 21
Habuhiah: Between February 22 and 26
Rochel: Between March 27 and 3
March
Jabamiah: March 4 and 8
haiaiel: March 9 and 13
Mumiah: March 14 and 19
Vehuiah: March 20 and 24
Jaliel: March 25 and 29
Sitale: April 3 and 3
April:
Elemiah: Between April 4 and 8
Mahasiah: Between April 9 and 13
Aciaiah : Between April 19 and 23
Cahetel: Between April 24 and 28
Haziel: April 29 and May 3
Mayo
Aladiah: May 4th and 18th
Laoviah: May 9 and 14
Hahaiah: May 14 and 18
Lezalel: Between May 19 and 23
Mebahel: Between May 24 and 28
June
Hakamiah: June 4 and 8
Lauviah: June 9 and 13
Caliel: June 14 and 18
Leuviah: June 19 and 23
Pahaliyah: June 24 and 28
Nelchael: July 29 and 3
Julio:
Leila: July 4 and 8
Melahel: July 9 and 13
Hahiuiah: July 14 and 18
Nith-Haiah: July 19 and 23
Hahaha: July 24 and 28
Lerathel: July 29 and August 2
