We are going to explain to you in a very simple way How can you know what your mobile charger consumes? when you keep it plugged in. This is something we all do too many times, leaving chargers plugged in even if we are not using them, something that produces phantom consumption.

There have been some reports, such as the one from the OCU that says that the chargers can consume an average of 0.00002 kWh. for the simple fact of being connected. But the reality is that this involves very little consumptionand a plug that spends an average of 16 hours a day connected would mean an average of 0.12 euros per year.

It is true that if you have a house full of chargers, and if you also add the keep devices you don’t use connected, then the expense can be much higher. But for the simple fact of having the mobile charger connected to a socket without using it, you will hardly pay anything. It’s something tiny.

Can you measure it in any way?

But if you’re curious, the truth is that Yes, there are ways to measure the consumption of a charger connected without being working. For this you will have to buy some type of device that can measure this current, such as a smart plug.

Smart plugs allow you to control the activity of a plug from your mobile phone or from voice assistants, connecting them when you are going to plug something in and disconnecting them when you are not going to use them. Some models have a consumption monitoring systemwhich allows you to know the energy you consume with whatever you have plugged in.

The problem with these plugs, as explained in Xataka Android, is that the consumption of an unused charger is so small that most of them are not even able to register it.

Another resource is to buy an electricity consumption meter like the ones available on Amazon. Specifically, the models that are meant to be plugged into the wall and then plugged into them. With these devices, you can plug in the charger and, without using it, check what they are consuming in real time.

With this device, you should be able to know how much consumption is accumulated by keeping the charger plugged in without connecting the mobile phone to it. Then, you simply look at your electricity rate and the price of the different bands, and try to make a calculation of daily or annual consumption.

You will see that consumption is negligiblebut if you also check other devices that you have on standby, maybe then you will be able to save a little by disconnecting all the electronic devices that you are not going to use.

In Xataka Basics | How to make your Android notify you when the battery is recharged to 80% or 100%