To use Android Auto on your mobile, you need to meet certain hardware and software conditions that guarantee its correct functioning. If you want to know if your device is compatible with this application, we explain how to check it in seconds.

Android Auto is an exceptional tool for drivers looking for a safer and more comfortable driving experience. This Google service allows you to enjoy various functions of your mobile phone directly on your car screen.

It means you can use GPS, listen to music, send messages and more, without taking your eyes off the road or losing concentration. However, although the platform is a very complete solution, It is essential to know if your smartphone is compatible before taking it for granted.

The good news is that Android Auto offers support for a wide range of mobile devices, but not all. The reason behind this lies in the technical and software requirements that your equipment must meet for the service to function properly without errors.

It is important to mention that If your device is too old or low-end, it may not be compatible with the platform. In this case, you must buy a new mobile phone to be able to take full advantage of its functions.

This is how you can know if your mobile is compatible with Android Auto

There are several ways to know if Android Auto is compatible with your mobileand the first point, and perhaps the most important, is to check the Android version.

This way, If your smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo or a later version, it means that it is compatible with the system and you can use it without any problem. Otherwise, you will have to think about changing your mobile phone for a more current one.

Another way to verify it is through the mobile settings. Accede to Settings > System > Advanced > Android Autoif it appears in the list, it means that the device comes with native support.

It should be noted that cheap phones with Android Go, very old models, as well as current Chinese brand Huawei devices, including those that do not have Google services, as well as iPhones, cannot use Android Auto.

Remember that Android Auto is updated regularly, so it is important to keep both the application and your device’s operating system updated to enjoy the latest features and security improvements.

With these steps you can easily determine if your smartphone is suitable to take full advantage of the functions of this platform in your car’s infotainment system or screen, for safer and more convenient driving.