Amazon returns with its sale days, although this time not under the name Prime Day. For this fall, the online store launches the days October 10 and 11 the Prime Offers Party, which is exclusively for customers who have a subscription on the platform. But how can you know if the discounts are a real deal? Very easy, since there is a way to know if it is a really good offer.

Once again, Amazon brings its well-known discount party, but with another name. Although it’s still the same. But what is really important here is check if Prime offers are really worth it or the products have been more discounted at other times. Luckily for many, there are verifiers with which you can see previous prices. We tell you how they are used and what the best options are!

Use an offer checker

If you have an Amazon Prime account, October 10 and 11 are for you. Basically, you can take advantage of the Prime Offers Party autumn from the online store to buy at the best price. But are you sure they are real bargains?

In case you didn’t know, on the Internet there are both price comparators and offer verifiers. The former can tell you on which page you can find a mobile phone, Smart TV, Tablet… at the best price. On the other hand, the second alternative tells you when it was cheapest on that website. So here we are interested in that second option that is used to review the prices of the products in the same online store. In this case, from Amazon.

For this platform there is different verifiersbut so that you can find the one you like the most, here we leave you 3 options:

This is one of the best-known options to verify the prices of the Amazon offers. As soon as you enter, you will see how there is a search engine. Well, you just have to paste the link of the discounted product during the fall Prime Offers Party of the online store and click search. It will show you a graph with the lowest, highest and current price of the product.

Another alternative you have is the web Offer Verifier. It works practically the same as the previous one, since all these tools are similar. Once inside, you just have to paste the link of the deal you found on Amazon and search. In seconds it will tell you its last price, the lowest, the highest and the middle. In addition, it will show you a history of the last few months so that you can get a more visual idea of ​​what it could cost you previously.

Last but not least is the Keep web. This alternative also has the same characteristics as the previous options. As soon as you enter their website, you have to tap on the ‘Search’ tab. From there, you can paste each URL of the discounted products from the Amazon Prime Sale Party to check the price.

Like the previous verifiers, a history of Amazon pricesalthough you can track the product and see the variations in greater detail that the product that you have seen at a discount in the online store has suffered over time.

What there is no doubt is that with this type of web pages, it will be very difficult not to know if it is really a chollo from Amazon or it has been even cheaper on other occasions. This way, you can ensure that you are paying as little as possible for any product sold in this online store. You can even track prices.