If you believe your device has been compromised by an intruder, it is important that you act quickly and effectively to safeguard your data, privacy and security.

Nowadays, the security of your devices, such as mobile phones or computers, is more important than ever. They contain a large amount of confidential information, such as passwords, emails, phone numbers or bank accounts. In this sense, if a cybercriminal accesses this information, it could cause great damage to your privacy.

It is for this reason that It is important to take security precautions to prevent unauthorized people or hackers from accessing your computers.. And one way to do this is to perform basic checks to determine if someone has or has had unauthorized access to your PC or mobile.

Check the security on your mobile

Check installed apps: If someone installed an additional application on your computer, you will be able to see it on the home screen, and this could be a sign that they have access to your files and personal information. On Android, you can check this by going to Settings > Applications and there you will see the list of apps. If there is one you don’t recognize, delete it immediately. On iOS, simply go to Setting and scroll to see what’s installed on your iPhone. Check activity history: If you have web and app activity logging set up in your Google account, you can review which apps have been used and which websites have been visited. To do this, go to My Google Activity to configure this feature. Check out your notification history: On Android phones, you can find a notification history feature that can show you the alerts you recently received, if someone has snooped on your device this can be a way to know. Other apps: Don’t forget to scan individual apps, such as your photo gallery, email, and streaming apps, like YouTube or Netflix, to check for unrecognized activity.

Check the security on your computer

Check installed applications: By checking the apps installed on your PC, you can make sure that only the ones you know and use are found. This prevents the presence of malicious or unwanted software that could put your privacy and security at risk. Check web browsing history: Review browsing history allows you to check recently visited web pages. This is useful to detect any suspicious activity or unauthorized visits to pages that may put your personal data at risk. Browse the list of recently edited files: It is essential that you take a look at the list of edited files as it can help identify unauthorized changes to important documents. It is vital if you have work documents on your Windows PC. Check specific applications: Many applications, such as image editors and word processors, keep track of recently opened files. So reviewing this information allows you to ensure that sensitive files have not been accessed without your consent.

In addition to performing the basic checks above, you can also take additional steps to protect your devices from intruders. For example, it is recommended to use a strong password that is difficult to crack for your mobile or PC.

You should also activate two-factor authentication, keep your computer software updated to the latest version, install antivirus software, and be cautious about the files you download and from which site you download them. Following these tips, you can help protect your devices from intruders and prevent them from accessing your confidential information.