In an increasingly connected world, it is essential to have access to the Internet at every moment of the day and in every place in the world. To do this, using an eSIM can be a good option. What is an eSIM? A virtual SIM that allows us to have it on our mobile phone a new number without the classic physical chip operator. But before knowing if we can enjoy it, you must know if your mobile phone is compatible with an eSIM.

What to take into account

When we travel we are concerned about having data and Internet to work or share our experiences, but with roaming it is not always possible. This problem disappears when you use a virtual SIM or eSIM card. One of its main advantages over physical SIMs is that you do not need to install it; simply, with a small configuration on your smartphone, you can change from one operator to another. This is something very interesting when you travel and the rates for using mobile data skyrocket. When contracting an eSIM rate with a local operator in the country you are visiting, you will save a lot on your mobile bill and you won’t have to worry about losing the SIM card to connect.

In addition, not only are convenience advantages, but they also offer us more security when we surf the Internet abroad or when we travel and we do not have to depend on having to connect to public WiFi networks with the risks that this entails. You will have the amount of data that you have contracted with the service company as if you were using your usual SIM card and in a totally reliable way.

And although it seems that everything is an advantage, you must take into account something very important before purchasing an eSIM. Not all devices are compatible with this technology. It is true that the newest and most updated models may be compatible with the use of eSIM, but there are many others that are not yet and you will have to check that your smartphone is compatible before contracting this service.

Options to check compatibility

There are several ways we can know if our mobile phone is or is not compatible with an eSIM card. Not all smartphones on the market allow us to use this type of technology and it is important that we know whether or not we can use ours before buying an eSIM to travel, for example, or requesting a MultiSIM service with our operator.

Use the code to find out the EID

The easiest way whether you have a phone compatible with an eSIM or not is to dial a code in the mobile calling application and look at the results.

Simply go to the calling and phone app and mark *#06#. The device information will appear and you will be able to see a series of codes such as the IMEI, for example. But if your phone is compatible with a virtual SIM card, you will get the EID code. It stands for Embedded Identification Document and is the code through which the phone can connect to operators without having to use an external SIM. If this code appears when you access the device information, it is because your mobile phone has it and, therefore, is compatible. It is an identifier with 32 digits that you will see along with the IMEI of your card or the ICCID when you dial the corresponding code as you see in the screenshot below.

Its about faster and easier method and you can do it this way on any phone model, whatever brand it is and works with Android or iOS operating system.

See phone specifications

If you are reading this, you find it interesting and you are thinking of buying a new phone, take a good look at the specifications before buying it and check that it is compatible with the eSIM system. The simplest and most effective method is to do a Google search with the phone model you are interested in and ask the search engine directly whether or not it has an eSIM.

Or you can also search the manufacturer’s website for the mobile phone model you are interested in and go to the features and specifications section to check if it is compatible with this type of technology in the network details section.

Check operator information

One of the ways to take advantage of an eSIM card is asking for a MultiSIM with our operator and companies such as Vodafone, Orange or Movistar offer it to their clients. But we must know if our smartphone is compatible with these services offered.

All we have to do is go to the corresponding section of the operator and we will find a complete list of all mobile phones and devices compatible with the service and find out if ours appears in said list or if we cannot request it.

Check from settings

It will depend on the mobile phone you have that the steps are one or the other but we can go to the smartphone settings to make sure that this function is on ours. As a general rule, this type of adjustment will be found in the “Mobile network” or “Connectivity”. Depending on the model we have, we will have to access this configuration in one way or another.

On iOS

Most current iPhone phones are compatible with this type of technology and allow up to a maximum of 20 eSIMs installed on the same phone.

Open the settings of your iPhone phone Go to the “Mobile data” section in the menu You will see a series of options: network selection, WiFi calls… Go to “Add eSIM”

Once here we will see all the options to add a virtual SIM card. We can transfer from a nearby iPhone or use the QR code usual that we must scan.

Virtually any iPhone you have today is compatible with this type of technology and models from 2018 such as the iPhone XR or XS already allow it.

An Android

The steps will vary depending on the brand of your phone, regardless of whether they are all Android. It depends on the customization layer which steps we must follow to check if the mobile phone is compatible with an ESIM are one or the other. Although the route may vary slightly, on Android we can see it from the settings:

We open settings on our mobile phone We go to the “Networks and Internet” section We look for the SIMs section We touch on it to open the options we will see the main and active SIM inserted in the phone You will see, below, that it says: Add operator or add SIM

If this section appears, it is because we can add an eSIM.

The steps may vary slightly from one phone to another and you may not find the “networks and internet” section but on your smartphone it may say “connections” or you may have to go to “mobile data” but generally it will be enough to go to the network settings and the card to find if there is any section that allows us to add a new virtual SIM and know if our phone is compatible with an eSIM or not.

Additionally, you should keep in mind that it will depend on your mobile phone that is compatible with one eSIMS number or another at a time. iPhone phones are compatible with up to 20, as we have explained, but it will depend on the brand and model whether you can have one or five or more added.