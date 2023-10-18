Knowing how long your computer has been on is information that can be very useful in various situations.

This log can provide you with valuable information about the health of your PC and help you make informed decisions about its use and maintenance.

For example, Knowing your uptime allows you to monitor how long your device is in full operating mode.. This way, you can make decisions about when to turn it off so as not to affect its performance.

It can also be useful when the system becomes slow or displays certain errors, helping you determine if you need to restart the device or look for more advanced solutions.

There are two very effective methods to know the computer’s uptime in Windows 10 and Windows 11.

From Task Manager

The first step is to open the Windows Task Manager by doing and, to do this, you must right-click on the Start menu and select the corresponding option. If you are on a PC with Windows 11, in the program’s side menu click on Performance. On the other hand, if you use a PC with Windows 10, look for the same option in the menu at the top. Once inside this section you will find Active time. Here you can easily see how long your PC has been running since it was last started up.

From Terminal or PowerShell

From the Start menu, search for the Windows PowerShell program and click the utility in the search results. In the window of the Terminal type the following command and press Enter: (get-date) – (gcim Win32_OperatingSystem).LastBootUpTime Several values ​​will be displayed on the screen, which indicate how long your computer has been running.

With these two methods, you can easily get information about the PC uptime in Windows 10 and Windows 11. Whether you use it for preventative maintenance, troubleshooting or managing energy consumption.

This data will help you get the most out of your computer, especially to keep it in optimal condition and make the most of its performance.