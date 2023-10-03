If you are a driver passionate about technology, it is very likely that you already know Android Auto, a platform that allows you to use your mobile safely and comfortably while driving.

You can control music, navigate maps, receive calls, messages, and say OK Google to wake up Google Assistant, all without having to take your eyes off the road.

While Google has revolutionized the driving experience by allowing you to intelligently integrate your device with your car’s screen, The company continues to impose certain limits and restrictions on the applications you can use.

In the end, this can limit the ability to take full advantage of all the possibilities that Android Auto offers. Luckily, there are third-party apps that offer the ability to unlock hidden features and access advanced settings.

Unlock the full potential of Android Auto with XLauncher Unlocked

One of these apps is Android Auto XLauncher Unlocked, also known as AAXLU. It is open source, which means it is not available on Google Play, so you can easily find and download it from its official repository on GitHub.

To get the most out of it, it is necessary that your mobile phone has root, Magisk or Xposed, otherwise you will not be able to unleash the full potential of the platform in your car.

Rikj000

It should be noted that, once installed, AAXLU becomes an Android Auto launcher which allows you to access features as well as settings that you would not normally have access to.

In addition, it offers different levels of functionality, depending on the configuration of your device, for example:

Sin root: You can easily access Android Auto settings and some extra functions, without needing root permissions on your mobile. You will be able to explore options that are normally hidden on the platform or difficult to find in menus. Con root: With root permissions on your computer, you can access more features and options. This allows you to customize your driving experience based on your preferences and needs. With Xposed module: One way to expand Android Auto options is to use an Xposed module. In this way, AAXLU allows your device to accept the installation of third-party applications that do not come from Google Play, in short, it tricks the system so that you can enjoy more functions and customization.

The most notable features of Android Auto XLauncher Unlocked include access to Android Auto settings in its classic version or with the renewed Material You design. Also provides access to development and bug fixing optionssuch as developer settings, engineer settings, the PRIMES event viewer, among others.

One way to customize the app is to choose which function or setting is launched by default each time you open it. This way you can quickly access what you need most.

With this application it will be possible to modify the interface, add applications that are not available by default, adjust the brightness, sound and other parameters.

It gives you full control over your driving experience, without limitations imposed by Google, so it is a very good option if you have a rooted mobile phone and a car with Android Auto.