Invite friends in My Hero Ultra Rumble It may be difficult now that the game is finally available on Nintendo Switch and the rest of the platforms.

My Hero Ultra Rumble looks pretty good on Nintendo Switch, especially with the number of confirmed characters. So if you already know what the best characters are and how you can unlock them all, you’ll probably want to jump into the action right away.

But playing a Battle Royale alone is a difficult task. The most advisable thing is to make a squad of three people, and to do this you must know how invite friends in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

How to invite friends in My Hero Ultra Rumble

Unfortunately, invite friends in My Hero Ultra Rumble It’s unintuitive and more complicated than you might expect.

If you’re playing on console, just having your friends added won’t be enough, as the game has its own friend system linked to Bandai Namco. But the way you will have to invite them is neither very clear nor very comfortable, even when you know how it works.

The first thing you’ll need is for your friends to join you (or you them) for the first time. You can do this in the following way:

Go to the game’s home screen. Select the “Team Battle” option. It’s a yellow button in the lower right corner. Here select “Create Team ID” (or join if your friends already made one). Pass the code to your friends. They will be able to enter it in the same menu to join your team.

Now your team has a unique code, and everyone who uses it can directly join your waiting room. Once here you can start the fight in the left corner of the screen once everyone is ready. However, you don’t want to have to send and receive codes every time. For this there is a solution.

Add your friends in My Hero Ultra Rumble

Now that you know how to make a team, you’ll be interested in an easier way to invite your friends in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

You can achieve this by adding your friends within the game. To do this, you just have to select the character of the friend you want to add and enter their profile. On the options screen you will need to enter the action menu and here you will see the option to “send invitation”.

Once they accept your invitation, you will have successfully added your friends in My Hero Ultra Rumble. The next time you want to invite them, you just need to select the “+” icon next to your character and a list of your friends will open. From here you can invite them directly without having to make or enter codes.