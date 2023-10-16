We show you in this Counter-Strike 2 guide how to hide or show the date and name of the build that appears by default in the lower left corner of the screen.

We are facing a recently released Counter-Strike 2 and that implies many updates and patches to balance the game or correct problems, the community also supports by reporting the bugs it finds and It is vital to have the name of the current build or version of the game in viewalong with the day of the report to clarify why what happened happened.

This is the main use it hases It is advisable to have it activated in case you encounter any problems.Now, it is always possible to deactivate it and hide it so that it does not bother you too much, although it should not interfere much with your gaming experience, that is what we show you in this guide. We refer to the small watermark in the lower left corner.

How to hide or show the date and name of the current build

By default it will always be present, so If you are interested in removing it, the first step will be to go to the game settingswith the gear wheel in the upper left corner. Later in the starting section activate the developer consoleyou will also find the key to press for this.

After activating the console, there are just a few steps:

Open the developer console with the (~) key which can actually be next to the “P” on a Spanish keyboard.To hide the name and date of the build Enter the following command and press enter: r_show_build_info false.To show the build name and date again Enter the following command and press enter: r_show_build_info true.

With that You can now close the console and start playingyou can do more things with the command console, although not activating cheats or anything similar that makes games easier for us, they normally help with some aspects of the interface.

If you have any questions, you can consult the Counter-Strike 2 FAQ section.

