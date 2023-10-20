If you don’t know how to solve this Lords of the Fallen secondary quest, in this guide we show you how to complete it and what rewards you can get.

It may not be at the level of the biggest games of 2023, but Lords of the Fallen is one of the most powerful releases this October. CI Games y Hexworks They have created a notable sequel to Lords of the Fallen, the soulslike that we enjoyed 9 years ago.

It looks a lot like Elden Ring, and is actually a great alternative until the Shadows of the Erdtree DLC arrives for GOTY 2022. Are you already playing Lords of the Fallen?

If so, surely you cannot stop exploring Axiom and Umbral, the two parts that make up the world of Lords of the Fallen. Don’t forget to complete the secondary missions that appear.

A good example is the mission of Cry, la mujer petrificada that we found in the Forbidden Marsh. Don’t you know how to help her? Don’t worry, because in this guide we will solve your doubts.

Ayudar a Kukajin… o no

Kukajin’s appearance is one of the most interesting moments in Lords of the Fallen, since the game allows us to make an important decision. First of all, let’s see how we can find it.

To get to it, we have to travel to the Remnant of the Forbidden Marsh. Upon arrival, you must take the long waybecause the flame-lit path is blocked (unless you have already explored this area).

Go down the path to the right. Don’t worry, because there is no loss, since you will advance in a straight line. Of course, be careful with the enemies and Shuja warriors that you will encounter along the way.

Move forward until you see a hole between trees. They are enemy camps. Clear the area and continue straight.

Suddenly, you will see a small cave covered by branches. You have to break them to enter. Inside, a petrified woman awaits you, with whom you can talk.

It’s called Kukajin, y will ask you to free her from her stone prison. Lords of the Fallen gives you two options, and each one has its rewards… which we tell you right now.

Option 1: save it

If you want to save Kukajin, you need a specific spell… or, failing that, an item that recreates the same effect.

You have to use the spell Sanctification. If you don’t have it (obtained by defeating Pieta, hidden in a chest), you can use an Empyrean Grenade.

Once you save her, Kukajin will give you the Induration Pendant, a powerful defensive item. Not only that, but you can talk to her in Heavenly Rest, and even ask him for help for boss battles (not all).

Option 2: kill her

If you prefer not to save her, then you can skip interacting with her. Just, attack her with any weaponand Kukajin will be torn to pieces.

By doing so, you will get the Sword of Kukajina powerful weapon that stands out for its poisonous effect on enemies.

The bad thing is that, as you may have already imagined, this woman will never appear again in the rest of your adventure.

Lords of the Fallen It is available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC since last October 13. Little by little, the title is correcting its errors with new patches, especially on Microsoft consoles.

If you are enjoying Lords of the Fallen, we encourage you to take a look at these guides: Compilation of international notes, 14 tricks and tips that can save your life, How to unlock the 4 secret classes, or How to get the perfect item for your first steps in the adventure.