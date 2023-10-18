to hatch Eggs in Pokémon GO It is one of the most basic tasks within the app, whether you enjoy PvP or other elements of the game.

The most recent “Team Play” feature came with a celebration event, although there are others such as the Community Day in November 2023 or the chance to win the Freavard Wig with Prime Gaming. And while PvP is still very active, others are more interested in reaching Zygarde’s ultimate form.

But even when it comes to the most basic ones like Hatching Eggs in Pokémon GO, players continue to make interesting discoveries.

They find a new way to Hatch Eggs in Pokémon GO

The normal thing is that hatch Eggs in Pokemon GO requires players to walk certain distances. This is not only good for health, but also encourages trainers to get out on the streets and participate in other events.

However, going for a walk is not always possible. There are people who spend large portions of the day in office jobs with few breaks to walk the streets. In these cases, hatching Eggs has become a slow and insufficient process.

This does not justify cheating in the game, as some players do to skip routes of 7 km or more. But a large part of the community wants there to be a more effective way for players who can’t move for long periods and want to speed up the process.

Fortunately, there seems to be a way to hatch Eggs in Pokemon GO without walking, although you will need a device.

You can hatch Eggs by sewing

As you read, it is possible hatch Eggs in Pokemon GO if you like to sew in your free time.

This method became popular recently when a player was surprised because according to the app. he had walked “151 km”. One commenter said that the day before he also “walked 25 km” while sewing for an hour. The trick is that they were both wearing their smart watches.

“My Apple Watch counts hand movements as steps,” the player added. “Then Adventure Sync converts them into distance. I also have the same Apple ID on my kids’ phones, so all their runs add up to my Apple Health and end up in Pokémon GO.”

You don’t necessarily have to sew for it to work. The interesting thing is that there are certain movements that count as steps, so if you have a job that requires you to move your hands, this method will work for you.

This may not work in the future as it is a sneaky way to avoid walking like everyone else. However, at the moment it is not against the rules nor can you be penalized for this. It is different from spoofing, since the problem lies with the app for recognizing false positives.

Even so, we recommend that you go out as much as you can to hatch Eggs in Pokemon GO. You will be able to capture more Pokémon and it will also help you improve your health, something that is not a bad thing for anyone.