October 31 is the date on which Halloween is celebrated. An unmissable event for all horror lovers, which is characterized by covering everything: from the main businesses to daily routines. But the party also has its technological points, some of them really original and fun.

One of them is directly related to Alexa, Amazon’s popular virtual assistant. And, contrary to what many people think, The invention is also capable of bringing out its own “dark side” and becoming the star of these dates. Pay attention to find out how to hack Alexa to tell you spooky stories this Halloween.

Alexa’s creepy stories

Today, it is clear that Alexa continues to be the most popular virtual assistant on the market. Its smart functions allow you to carry out endless everyday tasks such as playing music, managing home electronics, setting and removing alarms or even shopping online.

But also It is possible to hack Alexa to tell chilling stories, a feature that many users welcome with open arms on Halloween. Ultimately, this feature can become a fun alternative to the typical movies, series or videos that are consumed every fall.

On the one hand, Alexa can become a great narrator of horror stories, telling chilling stories to listen to on Halloween, and that have little or nothing to envy those on Netflix or in typical ghost story books.

But on the other, It’s also easy to tell Alexa to make scary sounds, or perform a series of tricks that will undoubtedly surprise the little ones in the house, or those who are not expecting it. Especially if they’re not very familiar with virtual assistants or smart homes, so to speak.

How to hack Alexa on Halloween

When this time of year arrives, Halloween parties become an event in many homes in our country. Many people even dress up and decorate their houses to give them a very ghostly appearance, with all kinds of terrifying items.

Why not take advantage of Alexa to help you create that nightmarish atmosphere? It’s actually very easy to do if you know how, and turn your home into a “haunted house” during a Halloween party. You just have to follow these steps:

Open the Alexa app and go to your routines by pressing the button Further. Once the wizard starts, with a new routine, choose a name for it, for example Halloween, taking into account the theme it is about. Select the When option to decide when do you want the process to start, either through a voice command or also Digital Home, if you have the necessary devices for this. Program the activator, select the periods of time to get it up and running, and finally choose one of the many options you can do on Halloween, for example, “read Halloween stories on Audible.”

Another option, within the section Sound>Festivitiesyou have many sounds related to this holiday to create a “scary” atmosphere on this special night.

In this way, through horror stories and tricks for Halloween, we are convinced that you will be able to enjoy an incredible night, in which magic and technology go hand in hand to offer an unforgettable atmosphere.