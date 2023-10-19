Can’t find the Big Apple stadium in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Well, don’t worry, because in this guide we explain where it is and the steps to follow to obtain the Home run trophy!

If you are already playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the new Spider-Men adventure for PlayStation 5, it is very likely that you are trying to get the Platinum trophy for the work developed by Insomniac Games.

At the end of the day, get all the trophies of the new Spider-Man game for PS5 It is relatively simple and will not take you much time (it took us about 30 hours). Most of the challenges that must be completed to get trophies appear marked on the map and things like unlocking outfits cannot be missed; You just have to level up.

Now, there is a trophy that can give you a headache, since several ask us to visit specific locations in New York that are not marked on the map and are not easy to recognize.

We’ve already told you where to find Miles and Phin’s science trophy (for the Let It Go trophy), and today we’re going to talk to you about another one that you probably need help with: Home run!

Where is the Big Apple stadium – Home run Trophy! in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The description of the Home run! trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it says: “runs the bases at the Big Apple stadium“Although it sounds simple, this can be misleading, since it is inevitable to think that it is one of the stadiums found on the island of Manhattan.

However, the stadium that interests us for the trophy is located on the island of Queens, the new location of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Specifically It is located south, in Downtown Brooklyn, right next to the Coney Island amusement park.

Below you can see the location of the Big Apple stadium on the map of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

Once we arrive at the place, We must visit the four bases of the stadium to win the trophy (hence the name Home run!).

Keep in mind that It is possible to do it with both Peter and Milesso it doesn’t matter which of the two Spider-Men we are controlling (as a curiosity, they have different reactions when getting it).

If you are not very clear about the bases of the stadium, don’t worry: we have prepared a video so you can see what exactly you must do to get the Home run trophy! in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. There it goes!

And that’s it! Once you have toured the bases with any of the Spider-Mans in the Big Apple stadium, you will obtain the long-awaited trophy and you will be closer to Platinum… Or perhaps this was the only one you were missing and you have already obtained it?

And remember that over the next few days we will be publishing more Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 guidesso pay attention to the website if you have any questions about the new arachnid adventure.