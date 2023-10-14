We are going to discover how to get the only hidden achievement that the new Counter-Strike 2 has, very easy to unlock.

Counter-Strike 2 has already arrived, like a complete renewal of the past CS:GO in its technical and visual sections, a new title and the next step, which has been released on Steam with the curious amount of a single achievement. Something really easy to obtain, but on the other hand, Only 10% of players have it.

In this guide we are going to discover how to get this achievement quickly and why it is so rare to get.

Get the only Counter-Strike 2 achievement

For complete Counter-Strike 2 on Steam and get it 100% as desired Along with the achievements we will have to do little. The achievement is called “A new age” and since it is hidden we cannot see it until we achieve it, but equally if we access “global achievements” we can see more about the description. Although this simply tells us: “This is Counter-Strike too.”

With this we get little information, but Thanks to the Steam forums and the community itself, various methods have already been put in place in various media. to obtain this hidden achievement. It’s so simple how play a game, in any way, could be competitive, casual, deathmatch or even against bots. For some users it has not jumped until completing the second game, but this could be the same for many reasons or errors from the first days.

In short, it is known that if you have played a game for a while, in a few games you will end up getting that hidden achievement. If it has such a low obtaining percentage it is possibly because all those CS:GO players who no longer play have the title in their library, that counts and can be a little misleading.

If you have any questions, you can consult the Counter-Strike 2 FAQ section.

