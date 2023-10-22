There are only 10 Marauder hideouts in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but you’ll need to solve some puzzles to get the items hidden there.

The Marauder returns as part of the Miles Morales story in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2leaving some puzzles hidden in New York for his nephew to solve in order to obtain collectibles.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 There are only 10 Marauder Hideouts, making it one of the easiest collectible missions to complete in the game. Each Marauder Hideout will reward players with 3 rare pieces of technology and 300 XP. By solving all the puzzles, players will earn 8 pieces of tech, 2000 XP, and the Prowler Strike skill, which boosts the first melee attack made while cloaked and causes it to knock down enemies.

1. Prowler’s Hideout on the Upper West Side

The first hiding place of the marauder in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is introduced during the main story mission “Amends” and is located in the Upper West Side. Simply follow the objective marker to reach it. After a brief conversation between Miles and Aaron, use the on-screen command to search the area for the Marauder’s Code. Move to the area under the long steel beams and scan the boxes and cables on the wall, then stabilize the code during the minigame that follows.

It will reveal which direction the large gray panel must move to continue. Move to the side of the platform opposite the panel, then use L1+R1 to remove the panel from the wall. Complete the code stabilization minigame that follows, then climb up to the roof and position yourself so you can open the small iron door. Enter the room and open the safe inside to complete it.

2. Prowler’s Hideout in Hell’s Kitchen

The Marauder’s Next Hideout in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can be found on top of a building near the southeast corner of Hell’s Kitchen. Once you reach the roof of the building, jump onto the small brick building there and scan the long black tube sticking out of it, then complete the minigame that follows. Head to the sign that the purple ghost tube is pointing towards, and from that vantage point, use L1+R1 to pull the tube towards you. This will open a large panel below and reveal a generator.

Drop down and use Chain Lightning (L1+Square) to power the generator. Follow the lit power line to another generator, then use Chain Lightning on it as well. From here, you’ll need to repair the shorts in the cable by shooting webs at them. You will be able to tell where the shorts are by the electricity coming out of the cable. Continue following the wire and repairing each short until you have repaired all five shorts.

3. Midtown Prowler’s Hideout

The Marauder’s Next Hideout in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It is located in the northeast corner of Midtown, on top of the Braxton Building. Once you reach the top of the building, go down to a lower level on its western side, where you should see an American flag and the Braxton logo above it. Look for the Prowler code just below the “B” in “Braxton” and then complete the stabilization minigame.

Next, unzip towards the American flag and pull the cube under the Braxton logo towards you to reveal a vent, then close the vent. Inside, you’ll navigate a laser puzzle, but it’s not too difficult. Continue moving forward and every time you find a fan, simply tie it to prevent it from moving. Eventually you will reach the safe. You can exit the vent through the panel in front of you once you reach the safe.

4. Greenwich Prowler’s Hideout

The Marauder’s next hideout can be found on top of a building in the southwest corner of Greenwich. At the top of the building, scan the large gray panel on a wall in the center of the rooftop and then complete the stabilization minigame. Move to a higher vantage point that will allow you to lift the panel using L1+R1, then lift the panel.

Now you will need to power two generators to open the door. There are some generators that do not supply power, but you can see which ones do by following the power line from the door to the two generators that power it. Once you find the right generators, use Chain Lightning on them and the door will open, revealing the hideout inside.

5. Downtown Brooklyn Prowler’s Hideout

The next objective is located on top of a building near the Manhattan Bridge in the north of downtown Brooklyn. At the top of this building, look for a small room with a familiar gray panel, then scan the pipe sticking out of the back of that room. Complete the minigame that follows, then glide to the highest point of the building and lift the pipe using L1+R1 to open the gray panel and reveal an iron door. Finally, look for the Marauder’s Code directly above the iron gate, then climb to the top of the nearby sign to get the best vantage point to open the iron gate.

6. Williamsburg Prowler’s Hideout

You’ll find another Marauder hideout atop a building just east of downtown Williamsburg. Once you’ve reached the top of this building, go down to the level where two large gray panels are visible in front of the brick wall, then look for the Marauder’s Code near the lamp post there. Climb up to the ledge behind the lamp post and use that vantage point to open the panel to reveal a large wheel.

The next part will require a little speed. Pull the wheel to open the other nearby panel and another wheel inside, but shoot some web at the wheel you just moved until it stays in place. Immediately move to the other wheel and perform the same maneuver to reveal the hiding place.

7. Odessa Marauder’s Hideout

Unlike most of the previous hideouts, the next one can be found in a freight container yard just west of downtown Little Odessa. Look for the orange container under the orange crane and the gray container in front of it, then look for the Marauder’s Code between the two containers. Complete the minigame that follows, then scan the environment using R3 to reveal a wheel on the side of the big orange machine.

Pull the wheel and then lock it in place. This will open the gray shipping container and reveal the hiding place within. After completing this quest, some of Kraven’s hunters will ambush you, but this is the only time it will happen.

8. Downtown Queens Prowler’s Hideout

The next hideout is located on top of an apartment building near the western edge of downtown Queens. At the top of this building, look on its west side for a small air unit, then scan it for the Marauder’s Code and complete the minigame. Zip up to the antenna directly above you, then lift the unit using L1+R1. Enter the vent and navigate the laser puzzle inside. Don’t forget to contact any fans you meet.

Near the end of the path, you will find a lever that you will need to pull. Once you’ve thrown it away, turn around and go back the other way, but this time, move through the part of the vent that you didn’t have access to before due to the laser wall that was blocking it. When you get the stash you will be able to exit the vent through the cover in front of you.

9. Astoria Prowler’s Hideout

The next hideout in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can be found on top of a building just on the southern border of Astoria. In this building, go down to one of the lower levels where you can see a pipe sticking out, then scan the pipe for the Marauder’s Code and complete the minigame. Zip up the pipe and open the large gray panel to reveal a door.

Just like Williamsburg, this one will require your speed. There are four Circuit Boxes you need to use Chain Lightning on: one near the door, one on the wall directly above that room, one on a wall in the level directly above that, and a fourth and final one on a wall in the highest part of the building. The best way to do this is to locate each of the circuit boxes first, then start from the top and work your way down. Once you have turned on all the circuit boxes, the door will open and the hiding place will be revealed.

10. Prowler’s Hideout in Harlem

After collecting the last known cache in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, start walking away and Miles will comment that his suit is collecting another cache and you will receive a new objective marker. Follow it to the top of a building in West Harlem, then look for a black tube protruding from the south wall of a small room there and scan it for the Marauder’s Code.

After completing the minigame, pull the pipe towards you and then enter the room to find some blueprints. From there, follow the objective marker to Miles’s house and examine it for clues, where you will witness a touching cutscene and complete the Prowler Stash collectibles quest.

