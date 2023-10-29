We show you how to get more components and tokens of all kinds to improve our protagonists in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

We will need many components and chips in Spider-Man 2 to upgrade suit technology or gadgets, for this guide we are going to see how to get more of those common and uncommon components, in addition to all types of tokens. Most of them are inevitable to get by advancing the story and collecting some collectibles along the way. We will still need many quantities, so let’s get to it.

How to get more components

One of the main means of obtaining components is through activities and side quests. To a greater or lesser extent we we will end up carrying a good amount of components, and by completing a complete line of secondary or extras on the map we can also get. On the other hand, we can Find chests throughout the city with small amounts of components.

Hay many chests around the map, in case you are missing some components you can go directly for them, although those chests do not give a large amount, much less a stone. Below we leave you with a image with all the chests on the map in New York.

We also recommend that you use the interactive map in this case, there are so many icons on the map that you can better locate yourself.

Get more chips

The tokens can be obtained for both activities and collectibles. like reward for making the most progress in a district, the latter is the case of hero tokens. Other tokens will be thanks to collecting other objects from collections or quest lines. We have both hero tokens (red) and city tokens (blue). Along with the rare components, it is vital even to unlock new suits.

If you have questions about the wall-crawler game, you can consult the frequently asked questions section.

