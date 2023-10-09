We tell you how to save more on your Amazon purchases thanks to its system of independent coupons and additional discounts on the offers you will find during Prime Day in October

Amazon’s Prime Day in October starts with significant discounts, many of them at historic lowest prices on thousands of products, from October 10 to 11, and millions of users will take the opportunity to hunt for a bargain. What not everyone knows is that they can save even a little more on their purchases thanks to Amazon discount coupons.

These coupons may appear on the page of the product you are going to purchase, and require that you click to apply it and that a certain percentage is discounted when you check out. They are not a direct price discount, but rather an indirect one that requires our attention.

See all available Amazon coupons

However, although it may seem confusing, its operation is quite simple and you don’t have to spend hours and hours searching the Internet to find them: Amazon has its own section on the website so you can consult everything there is. Plus, you can sort them by popularity, discount percentage, and which ones expire first so you can hurry up.

Some coupons apply a percentage discount on the original amount, others are coupons for a certain fixed amount of euros, such as a coupon for 5 euros less on your purchase, and there are even those that allow you to purchase two units of a certain product at the price of one.

We recommend that you filter by category, since there are always thousands of coupons, and not all of them are for very attractive or discounted products. But filtered by category and popularity it is easy to find good offers that may interest you.

Redeeming them is very simple:

Look for the “Clip Coupon” button, which you will find below the product in the coupon catalog. You will automatically see the validity period of your coupon instead. When you add it to the basket, and go to process the payment, you will be able to verify that the discount promised by the coupon has already been applied to your basket and final amount before making the payment.

During July 10 and 11, however, the best offers will be found by searching through Amazon’s enormous and endless catalog during its outstanding Prime Day in October 2023. You just have to check if on the product page you see the possibility of apply an additional discount coupon.

Another key factor on Prime Day 2023 will be the offers on food, hygiene and home cleaning, that is, on things that you can buy in any supermarket. It is a sector in which the store has been emphasizing for some years and in which inflation gives it a very positive showcase.

Coffee of any kind, whether capsules or ground, detergent, shampoo or toilet paper are things that few people usually buy on Amazon, but when there are sales they drop in price so much that they practically make conventional supermarkets look ridiculous. .

