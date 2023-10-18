It is common for theme parks throughout Spain (and the world, in general) to begin to fill up with pumpkins, ghosts and zombies when the month of October approaches and to celebrate Halloween. Thematic atmosphere or horseback rides that have fear and terror as protagonists are some of the changes when autumn arrives and that make it the favorite month for many people when choosing to go.

But it’s not always cheap and we appreciate that the tickets cost us a little less…

Discount with Mutua Madrileña

One of the options to get discounts is usually Mutua Madrileña. In summer it is an option to go to Aquopolis to cool off in many cities in Spain but also with a discount for other parks and in other seasons.

We can get a 30% discount on the maximum general rate entry to the Madrid Amusement Park, for example, for the SOY card holder and up to three companions. With Mutua Madrileña we can also get up to 30% in other parks such as Parque Warner Madrid or up to 50% in Port Aventura in Tarragona. In addition, other options such as the Madrid Zoo Aquarium, the Faunia, the Atlantis Aquarium, Selwo Aventura, Selwo Marina, Cable Car…

Shell ClubSmart

Shell gas stations also give us discounts for amusement parks on Halloween if we are customers from the same. You can have a discount for you and three companions with up to 30% off the usual price if you make the purchase online at the Madrid Amusement Park or you can get a 20% discount if you buy tickets at the park ticket offices.

If we are from the Shell club we cannot get discounts and offers in more parks in Spain but if you live in Madrid it can be a highly recommended option.

Parks Bonus

The Parks Bonus is not going to get us specific discounts to visit a park on Halloween but it does allow us to enjoy entry to parks throughout Europe with a single monthly payment. We can enter as many times as you want for a whole year so you will save a lot of money throughout the year.

Parks Bonus in Spain includes: Warner Park, Madrid Amusement Park, Madrid Zoo Aquarium, Faunia, Atlantis Aquarium, Aquopolis, Warner Beach Park, Selwo Aventura, Selwo Marina, Benalmádena Cable Car…

But there are also other bonuses and discounts. For example, Port Aventura has an annual pass that we can get if we want to go several times a year. Not only does it allow us access on selected dates or unlimited access but it also Give us a discount to withdraw tickets for the parks in case you want to go with friends or family who don’t have one.

Take advantage of park offers

You may not know that the amusement parks themselves have offers that we can take advantage of and not necessarily designed for Halloween. For example, the Madrid Amusement Park has free entry for children of less than 100 centimeters or free entry for people who are 65 years of age or older as long as they are accompanied by a person with a paid entry.

Port Aventura also has an offers and promotions section where we can get discounts when booking and not only have a ticket to the park but also reserve accommodation to stay for a weekend.

Check Instagram and influencers

Many parks turn to social networks so that the influencers themselves offer discount codes to their followers. It is common for families to be invited to enjoy a day in the park and for them to have a specific code that, when entered on the park’s website, will allow you to buy cheaper tickets. Parks in Spain like Port Aventura or Parque Warner usually do this, so take a look at some family Instagram accounts or travel profiles so you can pay less when booking your ticket online.