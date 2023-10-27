Finding the serial number of a Windows 11 computer can be essential in various situations. Whether to perform a warranty registration, request technical support or simply keep an accurate record of your devices.

This is information that not many users know, since it is largely unknown. This is caused because the need for this data occurs at very specific times.

If you have no idea about this topic, at least today you will know the ways to get it, since obtaining the serial number of a computer is not complicated at all.

That’s why Computer Today is going to give you all the keys to How to know the serial number of a Windows 11 computer:

What is the serial number of a computer?

The serial number of a computer, also known as product identification number (PIN) or system serial numberis a unique alphanumeric code assigned to a device during its manufacture.

It is something like the ID of the device and, as with that of people, it is used to uniquely identify a particular computer among all other products of the same type.

Know the serial number of your Windows 11 computer It can be important in several cases:

Warranty and Technical Support– The serial number is used to track the warranty and technical support associated with the device, and is essential for these services. Record: The serial number can also be used to keep track of the devices you have or to register said equipment on the manufacturer’s website, something that is also quite relevant. ID: It is necessary to distinguish a specific computer from other similar models and brands. This is especially useful in environments where multiple identical devices are used. Protection and security– Can also be used for security and protection purposes, such as preventing theft or recovering lost devices.

Get the serial number in Windows with a command

The first way to know the serial number of the computer you currently have with the Windows 11 operating systemconsists of using the Command Prompt or PowerShell.

The steps you must follow are very simple:

Right click on the start and select Terminal (Administrator). Type this command and press Enter: wmic bios get serialnumber You will see your computer’s serial number below the text SerialNumber.

This command uses the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMIC) command-line tool to extract the system serial number from your BIOS.

If you don’t see your PC’s serial number, it means that your computer manufacturer did not save the serial number in your computer’s BIOS or UEFI firmware.

The serial number of a Windows PC through the BIOS

You can also get a computer’s serial number from the BIOS or UEFI firmware setup screen.

The normal thing is to access the BIOS (each computer has its own way, so it is best to consult the instructions for yours) and look for the serial number on the system information screen.

Normally it is found in the System sections or in the Main menu, although each BIOS is different and places this data in different places.

How to know the serial number on the computer itself

If you are still wondering how to know the serial number of a Windows computer, that means that the previous two options did not work for you.

Well, you still have one option, which is to find this same information somewhere physical on your computer, something that many manufacturers still offer.

In some laptops, when you turn it over you will be able to see the serial number on a label, or printed directly on the computer itself. If the battery is removable, this information may be found on a sticker on the body of the battery. If you have a desktop PC, look for some type of sticker on the back, top, or side of the case. Yeah register your computer with the manufacturer or received completed warranty service documentation, the serial number should be printed somewhere on these papers. In the original product box It usually has the serial number printed on it. Normally it is on the same sticker as the barcode. Yeah Did you buy the computer online or in a store, the serial number may be on the receipt they gave you when you purchased it. You can search in the online instructions of your model to tell you exactly where you can find that information or ask the technical service of the web. It is advisable and fast if there is a contact chat.

Know the serial number of the Windows 11 computer It is essential to take full advantage of the features and services your device offers.

Whether you need to carry out a warranty registration, request technical assistance or simply keep organized control of your equipment, andThe serial number acts as a fingerprint linked to this specific product.

How to know the serial number of a Windows computer is very important and that is why Computer Hoy has decided to leave you all this information about this topic, so that you can get it without frustration.