Super Mario Bros. Wonder It’s here, and we are ready to tell you all the secrets of the game. On this occasion, we come to reveal to you how to find the secret character which is hidden on the game map and which you can unlock if you are curious enough to explore the entire map. Pay attention to the steps, I’m sure you’ll be surprised!

How to find Captain Toad in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings with it many surprises, and one of them is the return of Captain Toad to the scene. Although this friendly character is not playable (unfortunately), he is hidden in different parts of the Flower Kingdomand when we encounter it for the first time, it will reward our spirit of adventure with 50 purple coinsideal for use in the store.

To find Captain Toad we can follow different procedures, but the first opportunity we will have to encounter him will be in the second level of the game: The Piranha Plant Parade.

If we find the secret exit hidden in this level (it is found by jumping on top of a high platform shortly after collecting the wonder seed) We will unlock a path that will take us to see this character for the first time. However, this will not be the only time we can encounter it. He Captain Toad It is also hidden in other invisible parts of the map, as you can see below:

Second appearance of Captain Toad:

Third appearance of Captain Toad:

In addition to the three sites described, Captain Toad hides in many more places throughout the Flower Kingdom, we hope you can find it during your adventure!

If you want to be aware of all the secrets and curiosities that await Super Mario Bros. Wonder para Nintendo Switch We recommend you take a look at our complete guide to the game so you can explore everything that the Flower Kingdom hides.