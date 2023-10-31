Yamask can evolve into Cofagrigus and Runerigus in Pokémon GOalthough the methods are a bit particular.

Yamask and its evolutions are closely related to Raids and Mega Raids in Pokémon GO, which also includes Dark Raids. But you’ll need more than Raid Passes and special events to get to Cofagrigus y Runerigus.

In this article we will tell you everything you need to know about Yamask and its evolutions in Pokémon GO.

The curious origin of Yamask

Yamask, Cofagrigus y Runerigus They are one of the most mysterious Pokémon that exist not only in Pokémon GO, but in the series.

This little ghost is inspired by a death mask, which is an identical copy of a deceased person made with plaster.

According to the Ba of Egyptian mythology, the spirit of a dead person can become a mediator between the gods and the earth. Despite not being alive, he can move freely. The mask of Yamask It represents his face when he was human, and is essential for his existence. If he loses her, Yamask can acquire aggressive and unpredictable behavior.

Yamask, Cofagrigus and Runerigus in Pokémon GO

You may first want to meet Yamask before evolving it into Cofagrigus and Runerigus in Pokémon GO.

As you may have guessed, Yamask It is a Ghost type. He has a weakness to Poison and Bug types, while being resistant to Ghost and Dark types. Additionally, she is immune to Normal and Fighting type attacks, which in Pokémon GO means it takes only 39% of the damage.

The most curious thing is that Yamask It also has a regional form known as Yamask of Galar. Its normal form evolves into Cofagrigus, who is a Ghost type; while the Galar variant evolves in Runerigus, who has the Ghost and Ground types. Depending on the species and evolution you are looking for, you will want to follow one process or another.

If you’re looking for a specific type, you can check out our Pokémon GO Type Chart. Don’t forget that the STAB multiplier as well as weaknesses and strengths are different from the main series. You can find them all at this link.

How to evolve Yamask in Cofagrigus in Pokémon GO

If you want to get Cofagrigus in Pokémon GO you will simply need to evolve into a Yamask.

To achieve this you will only have to use 50 Yamask Candies and this can evolve.

The only problem will be getting the Candies, since you will need to capture this specific Pokémon. A very useful trick is to use Pinia Berries to increase the amount of Candies received. You can also use Incense to increase the number of Pokémon encounters.

Here you can find all the information about Berries and their effects in Pokémon GO. Remember that some Event Bonuses can also offer you double or even triple Candy per catch.

How to evolve Yamask of Galar in Runerigus in Pokémon GO

While there wasn’t much science behind Cofagrigus, getting Rimerigus in Pokémon GO will require more than Yamask Candies.

The first thing you will need is a Yamask of Galar, as well as 50 Candies for evolution. Next, you will need to meet a couple of conditions.

The first is to have Yamask as your Companion, following the steps that we explain in our guide on Companions in Pokémon GO. The second requirement is to win 10 Raids while you have it (having Yamask as your companion).

A very useful trick in this case will be to take advantage of lower level Raids, since any Raid counts towards evolution. This way you can get Runerigus in Pokémon GO without too much effort.

For this you will need a Raid Pass. You can earn one daily by visiting a Gym, so if you are patient, you will be able to evolve as you wish. Yamaks of Galar in Runerigus in about 10 days. Of course, trainers who spend a few coins will be able to do it faster.