Reusing glass jars is an excellent way to reduce waste and contribute to the environment. Instead of throwing them away, you can give them a second life and save money at the same time.

The uses of these boats are almost unlimited, since You can use them to store foods such as legumes, rice, or even your own homemade jams. They are also ideal as vases for fresh flowers or for organizing other products.

The only problem is that mason jars usually come with labels that can be difficult to remove, especially if they have been in place for a long time.

The prospect of scratching and fighting with the stickers can be frustrating and even discouraging, but don’t worry, as there is a very effective method to make this task seem like child’s play and removing them as easy as possible.

So you can remove labels from glass jars easily and simply

Gettyimages

The good news is that you don’t need to spend a single euro on expensive chemicals or adhesive removers. You can use ingredients you probably already have at home, like baking soda or dish soap.

Follow these steps to remove labels from glass jars easily:

Fill a pot with water and place the glass jars inside. Add a tablespoon of baking soda or dishwashing soap for each liter of water. He take it to the fire and let the water boil. After a few minutes the labels will begin to peel off the jars. Use tongs to remove each jar and let them cool. If there are traces of the label or any sticky residue on the glass, rub it with baking soda, the glass should be clean in a matter of seconds. The last step is wash each jar with soap and warm waterafter this they will be ready to use.

To facilitate the work, remove as much of the label as possible by hand before applying the method. You can add a little vinegar to help the glue release.

This way, you can reuse them to save seeds, make crafts or decorate your home and at the same time you will be taking care of the planet.