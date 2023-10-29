We show you how to easily defeat Kraven the Hunter in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with some tips during his boss battle.

Join the conversation

One of the main villains in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is Kraven the hunter, a man who comes to New York to kill former criminals or “prisoners” as he calls them. during the mission “Do not be afraid” we will have a confrontation against this villain, a boss battle preceding another also with Miles. But in this guide we focus on the confrontation of Peter vs. Kraven.

At these advanced points in the game, we recommend that you have improved the “health” and “harm” of the suit’s technology, especially the first in case of playing on the hardest difficulty.

Fight against Kraven

Against Kraven we cannot use absolutely all the starting techniques, wait to avoid his combo and counterattack if you have the option. Have Be careful when approaching the bell, can hit it and leave us vulnerable for a few seconds. To avoid that, throw webs with R1 at the bell and thus Kraven will not be able to interact with her.

When he launches a concussion he will move away from us and He will shoot us his spear, so dodge and very fast. If you are in the second phase can call small minionsit is not difficult to kill them, in fact they help us recharge gadgets and techniques. Kraven is affected by cobwebsso almost all gadgets can be useful.

After this fight we will have a somewhat tougher battle between Spider-Menbut we do not include spoilers, we simply tell you that there is an extra phase of Kraven missing, but it is nothing to worry about, we will finish him off easily by progressing in the story a little more.

If you have questions about the wall-crawler game, you can consult the frequently asked questions section.

Join the conversation