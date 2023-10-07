YouTube is hands down one of the best online platforms. Its vast library of content, ranging from useful tutorials to entertainment, has made it the undisputed giant for sharing quality videos of all kinds, and best of all, it’s free.

Sometimes you may find yourself needing to download videos as audio files from this platform, something that can be incredibly useful, especially when you want to listen to them when you don’t have an Internet connection.

Fortunately, There are several effective methods to carry out this task.. Downloading audio from videos is easier than you think, the only requirement is to use the necessary tools, most of which are free of charge and can be used freely.

Online converters

YTMP3

Online converters are the perfect option for those who want a quick and hassle-free process to convert YouTube videos to audio files.

To do this, there are three popular tools, such as MP3converter, OnlineVideoConverter or YTMP3. Any will work perfectly and, to start the download, you must find the YouTube video you want to convert to audio and copy its URL.

OnlineVideoConverter

In the web browser, access any of the three aforementioned converters. In the box paste the video link, select the audio format you want the clip to be converted to, you can choose from the most popular ones, such as MP3, AAC or WAV and click the Convert or Start button.

When the conversion is finished, the program will display a download link, which you must click to download it to your computer. This way, you will have the audio of the video ready for you to listen to in your favorite media player.

Use browser extensions

Video Downloader

It is worth mentioning that if you download YouTube videos frequently, converters may not be the best option for you. To do this, it is advisable that you use browser extensions, which can greatly simplify the download process.

In this method there are three quite complete extensions: Video Downloader, Video DownloaderHelper or YouTube Downloader. Any of the three is compatible with Firefox, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and any Chromium-based browser.

The process is just as simple as the converters. You just need to access the YouTube video and select the extension icon in your browser’s toolbar.

The next step is to select the desired audio format, such as MP3 or AAC, and finally click Descargar. The extension will download the audio from the video in a matter of seconds.

Use VLC Media Player

VLC Media Player

Another of the most effective methods is through the VLC Media Player program, which is a veteran in this type of downloads, and which will allow you to download YouTube videos as audio files in the easiest way possible.

If you do not have the application on your computer you can download it from here, it is free and completely safe. Once installed, proceed to open it, copy the URL of the video and, in the top menu of the application, go to Halfthen select Convert and search Red to paste the URL.

In the dialog Convertselect the desired audio format as well as the destination folder to save the file and then click Start. This way, you will have the audio file on your PC’s hard drive.

Desde YouTube Premium

The easiest and legal way to download videos from the Google platform is to checkout, that is, with the YouTube Premium subscription. This service gives you several benefits, and among them is the possibility of downloading videos to watch them later offline.

The advantage is that you can do it from the mobile app on Android or iOS, as well as from the web browser, which makes things a lot easier. In this case, you must touch the button that says Descargaris located right next to the button Share. That’s how easy it is to have the content directly on your computer or mobile phone.

Computer Hoy / YouTube

Now, to access the downloads, simply go to the section Library from your YouTube Music account, there you can play all the files offline. Without a doubt, this method is the most recommended, since everything is done legally, without using third-party tools or services, but you have to pay for it.

There are several options to download YouTube videos as audio files, such as using an online converter, a browser extension, an advanced program like VLC Media Player, or even the official Google solution.

Each and every one of them is easy to use and quick to execute. You only need to follow a few steps to convert your favorite videos to audio in a matter of seconds.

Nevertheless, You must take into account the legal regulations that regulate these activities. Not all content is available for download and conversion, and doing so without authorization may have consequences with the laws of each country.