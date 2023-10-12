There are many users who wonder how to download YouTube video. If this is your case, the answer is very simple: you just have to copy and paste the link of the video you would like to download, enter it on any of the pages shown below and download it directly to your device.

With this simple formula and a lot of patience you could download the entire YouTube. However, due to copyright issues, The streaming video platform has never allowed video files to be downloaded nativelyhas always been limited to viewing.

Until recently, it was only possible to watch the videos if you had an Internet connection, although with the arrival of YouTube Premium things changed and you can view the content offline, after paying a monthly subscription.

If you don’t want to pay to watch YouTube videos offline, there are pages to download them that allow you to choose in detail how you want to download them: you can configure both the resolution (from the lowest so that the file takes up little space, to Full HD, also including 4K) and the extension (MP4, AVI, 3GP and up to MP3, if you want to convert it to an audio file).

Is it legal to download YouTube videos?

Downloading YouTube videos to your computer is neither legal nor illegal, at least officially, it is somewhere between legality and illegality.

Google clearly prohibits the downloading of videos from its platform in its Terms and Conditions of Use. and points out that the content it hosts is not made to be downloaded: it only allows reproduction on its platform. But many download pages have been in operation for years and it’s not like the company has done much to take them down.

Although some pages that are clearly focused on downloading music from YouTube have closed in recent years, there are still many others that are still perfectly functional. Y They are suitable for both mobile phones and computers..

Why there are no applications to download YouTube on Google Play

As we are going to see with the examples that we are going to show you, the truth is that in Google Play the situation is different from the pages. The company has long decided to erase any trace of the applications that allowed downloading videos from its streaming platform. If you search, for example, for apps to “download YouTube video” you will see that no results are shown.

It is clear that many of the applications that have disappeared from the application store are still available in APK form on the Internet, but is it really worth it for you to risk downloading an installable file that may be infected?

How to download a YouTube video for free

Surely you have many times wanted to save a video from this platform on your computer or mobile to watch it later. And the good news is that you don’t need to install any programs or applications.. The only thing you need is the URL of the video, that is, the web address that appears in the top bar of the browser.

There are many online tools that allow you to download YouTube video easily, as well as in a variety of qualities, from the lowest to high definition, all without spending a single euro, since these services are completely free. Next, we share with you 8 Easy Ways to Download a Free YouTube Video:

ClipConverter

ClipConverter It is a first tool that we are going to show you. It is one of the best known and used for many years.

Despite the old design of the page, it still works and the download process is extremely simple:

Go to YouTube.com (or open the app on your mobile) and search the video you want to download. If you already have it located, go to the next point. Copy the video URL. It is a link with this format: (for example) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBgiggdclMI. From the browser it is as easy as copy the url from the top bar, while from the application you must click on the option Share and then click Copy link. These steps will be common to all the download websites that we are going to see. Once you have the link copied, go to this page: clipconverter.cc. In the first box of Multimedia addresspaste the link of the video that you copied before and click on Continue. In the boxes below you can choose the resolution and file format that you are going to get off, and once you have done so, click on the button Descargar.

With these simple steps you will have the video downloaded. You can play it whenever you want without Internet or with a connection by being one more file that you will have on your computer.

From that moment on you can copy, edit or reproduce it as much as you want.

YooDownload

Another website that is capable download videos from YouTube and other websites very popular like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram is YooDownload.

The way to get these video files is extremely easy:

Ve a YooDownload, we copy the URL of the video you want to download and click on Download. You will realize that now, you will be able to download different video qualities and different file types. Choose the one you want by clicking on Download.

Youzik

Another case in which downloading YouTube videos is going to be a extremely simple task. Don’t be fooled, although the website does not have a very successful interface, the truth is that it has all the capabilities that we have seen in the rest of the options.

The way to handle it is this:

Enter inside Youzik. Copy the URL into the skill area and click on Search. Then it lets us choose whether to download in MP4 or MP3. You already KNOW that in this case you must choose video, so it’s time to MP4. In the next window just click on Download MP4 and it will automatically be downloaded to our hard drive. That easy.

VidPaw

This is another website where you will be able to download the video you want in different qualities and not only in MP4, but also in MP3, you only need the audio file.

The way it works is similar to the previous options:

Go to VidPaw and type the URL in the box Next, you must click on Download. Choose the quality in which you want to have it on your computer and then click on the button Download. At that moment the video will be downloaded to your computer and you can start enjoying it.

Catchvideo

Another possibility is to go to the Catchvideo website and download the YouTube video you want. Although there is also an application for this, doing it from the web is the easiest way.

The steps to get the video that you like so much in the internal storage are as follows:

Enter Catchvideo. Then write the Url address of the video in the area enabled for it and immediately press Catch!. Next, different image qualities and MP3 files will be shown to download. Just choose the one you want and click on Download. It will automatically go to the computer’s internal storage.

KeepVid

Another website that can be used to download YouTube videos is KeepVid. You just have to follow a few precise steps and everything will be satisfactory:

Enter KeepVid. Copy the link of the YouTube video and paste it in the web field to put the url. Then click on Go or press the key Intro of the keyboard. You will see how a table appears where you have different types of quality and formats. Click on Download. Automatically, the video will begin downloading to your computer.

Videovor

With Videovor you won’t have to download any program to get the YouTube video you wanted so much on your computer.

The way to do it is similar to all the other options.

Enter Videovor. Then go to YouTube and copy the link of the video. In Videovor paste the url in the bar enabled for it. Click on Begin. Now select if you want MP4, M4A o MP3 (if you wanted only audio). Click on Get the link. Once it has loaded, click on Enlace de failover and it will automatically download to your computer storage.

Google’s official option: YouTube Premium

There is one more option, and this is official: it is YouTube PremiumYouTube’s subscription service. It allows you to download and play the videos without an Internet connection. It also offers you another series of advantages, such as the absence of ads, access to the YouTube Music Premium music service or to the platform’s exclusive original content, YouTube Originals.

The subscription price is 11.99 euros per month for the individual plan, but you have the possibility of trying the service for free for 30 days through this link.

Now you will be able to Download the YouTube videos you like the most to your hard drive and enjoy them whenever you want, whether you have a connection or not. If you have tried them, which of all the websites did you like the most? Or have you chosen to purchase YouTube in its paid version?