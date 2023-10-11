Telegram is one of the most complete and versatile instant messaging applications, it has gained popularity thanks to its numerous unique features. From secret chats with self-destructing messages to the ability to edit already sent messages.

But one of the most notable features is the ability to join channels and groups where all types of content are shared, including videos that surely one has caught your attention. If you are wondering how you can download these videos on your mobile or computer, here we tell you.

Download a Telegram video from the official application

For download a video from Telegram What you have seen is a group chat, a channel, or it was simply sent to you by a family member or friend.

There are three effective methods to download and save a Telegram video on your device. The first is the easiest of all and the one we recommend in every way.

The application offers, by default, a built-in option to download videos directly without the need to install other tools. To do this, follow these steps:

Open Telegram on your mobile or PC with Telegram Web. Navigate to the chat or group where the video you want to download is located. Play the video in full screen. Now, in the upper right corner of the video player, you will find an icon with a downward arrow, usually represented by a circle. Tap the icon and then tap Save video. The app will start downloading the video to your device. To view the content, go to the folder Downloads in the file explorer of your mobile.

Download a Telegram video using online tools

If the built-in option is not available or does not work for any reason, you can use a third-party tool. There are many available, and they are very easy to use, since you do not need to install or download anything.

Some of the most popular are SaveFrom, Y2mate and Downloadgram. With any of the three you can download your video in the easiest and simplest way. All you have to do is go to one of the tools above, copy the Telegram video URLpaste it in the box and click on Descargar.

Capture a Telegram video with screen recording

The third and last method is to take advantage of mobile screen recording to be able to have that video that you want to keep so much. This is a function that most devices and computers have.

Open Telegram, then activate the function to record the screen, the steps may vary depending on the operating system, and play the video. This way, With recording you can capture the entire video, without any additional application and without any special tricks.

Saving or downloading a Telegram video is easier than it seems, and you have several options to do it. Whether using the option integrated into the app, with online tools or simply recording the screen, they are all useful and effective.