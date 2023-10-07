Downloading videos from Pinterest is not as difficult as it seems. Although the application does not have a specific option for this, there are some tools that allow you to save your favorite videos on your mobile or PC. We explain how to download a video from Pinterest, step by step.

Most users usually prefer to download videos from renowned platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram. However, Pinterest is another service that keeps a vast library of interesting and inspiring videos.

You find clips ranging from DIY tutorials to recipe demos and beauty tips. So you may have wanted to download one of these videos to watch when you are not connected to the Internet. But surely you have realized that The app does not offer a direct option to do so, so you must resort to third-party tools.

To get around this limitation and download videos on Pinterest, you can do it from a specialized website, at no cost and in the easiest and simplest way possible.

However, many users are unaware of the best way to carry out this task safely. There are many risks of doing so from untrustworthy sources that can endanger the security of your computer or mobile phone..

There are websites that are often plagued with intrusive ads, pop-ups, and sometimes even malicious software that can steal your personal data. It is for this reason that it is essential that you exercise caution and avoid downloading content from suspicious or unverified websites.

Steps to download a video from Pinterest

PinterestDownloader

There are many online tools that allow you download videos from Pinterestsome of the most popular and safe ones are Pinterest Video Downloader, Savefrom and 9xBuddy.

There are also many mobile applications that allow you to carry out the same process, such as Video Downloader for Pinterest.

Open the web page of the online tool. Paste the URL of the Pinterest video you want to download into the box. Click the button Descargar. Choose the format in which you want to download the video. The most common options are MP4 and MOV, but you can choose the one that best suits your needs. Finally, wait for the download to complete and that’s it.

Savefrom

Following the steps above, You can download Pinterest videos safely, easily and without installing any program on your computerthus avoiding risks for your device.

This way, you will have all your favorite content at hand whenever and wherever you want, even without an Internet connection. Of course, keep in mind that you must respect the copyright and intellectual property rights of the videos you download and not use them for your own benefit.