Many computer manufacturers, such as Asus, Acer or HP, are quite prone to including third-party programs, their own or “free trials” within the operating system preinstalled on their internal storage.

Many software companies believe that paying brands to include their programs will increase their sales and relevance in the market.

But not only the brands add the software, but Microsoft itself has been a participant in this in recent times by doing the same in its operating system.

If you now open the start menu, you may discover applications such as LinkedIn, Facebook or even WhatsApp. This means that, even if you never use any of these apps, they are installed there taking up storage. Fortunately, there is a way to run a clean installation of Windows 11:

Why is it good to install Windows 11 without bloatware?

Performing a clean installation of Windows 11, that is, without bloatware (unwanted software or software pre-installed by the manufacturer), has some beneficial reasons for your system.

The main ones are:

Better performance: Bloatware can consume system resources and slow down your computer. By removing it, you may experience better overall performance. Increased disk space: This type takes up hard drive space, sometimes in significant amounts. Fewer distractions: When you remove unwanted apps, your computing experience is often cleaner and less overwhelming. You will not have unnecessary icons and programs on your desktop or menus. Greater privacy: Some pre-installed apps may collect data or track your online activity. By removing them, you can improve your privacy. Control total: If you don’t have unwanted software, you’ll better manage what programs are installed on your system and when they are updated. Greater security: This type of software may contain security vulnerabilities. By removing it, you reduce the chances of an attack on your system. Greater ease of use: If you do not have these programs, the user experience is simplified, since you will not have to deal with unwanted programs or annoying pop-ups. Less conflicts: some bloatware may conflict with other programs you want to use. Removing it can help avoid these compatibility issues. Longer lifespan: By reducing the workload on your system caused by unwanted programs, you may prolong the life of your computer and the wear and tear of its components.

Tricks to do a clean installation of Windows 11

Depending on where you live, the extras that come pre-installed are different, so not everyone will have the same ones.

That is why it is interesting to know what you can do so that this space occupied by the applications that Microsoft has wanted to install for you is no longer present in your next installation.

Basically, what you need to do is install Windows as you normally would, but when prompted for the time and currency format, you should select English (world) instead of your country. Then let the installer do its job. Finally, you will see a window with an ice cream icon on the ground with the words Something went wrong and the error message OOBEREGION. This cryptic message means that the out-of-box experience (OOBE) did not start because it did not know which region to start. Now click To omit and Windows will install without problems. The only thing it won’t ask you to buy Microsoft 365, it won’t suggest you pay for a OneDrive subscription, and your Start menu won’t appear full of extra apps.

It may be that the Windows 11 app store is not working correctly for you or is not launched at all.

You can resolve this incident by going to Settingclicking on Time and language and then Language and region. In this window, change the Country or Region setting to the country you live in. Everything should work after doing this.

If you don’t want to reinstall to do a clean installation of Windows 11

It is understandable that you do not want to reinstall Windows on your computer, as it is really very tedious. Additionally, if you perform such an action you will lose everything that you have not previously saved in a backup copy.

The only easy way to install Windows 11 without bloatware is to remove annoying third-party apps from the Start menu. This is executed by right clicking on all of them individually and then clicking Uninstall.

In many cases, the software that is pinned to your menu is not actually installed, they are usually links that can install the software quickly if you click on them.

After removing the fixed junk, you can use something like Bulk Crap Uninstaller, a software to get rid of all the programs on the computer, more effective than if you do it with the system itself, since it deletes not only the app, but also the data generated by it.

Once you have completed the process you will have the opportunity to configure your system according to your preferences. Remember that performing a clean install of Windows 11 removes all pre-installed programs, but also data on the hard driveso it is essential to back up your important files and documents before you begin.

From there, since you already know how to do a clean installation of Windows 11, it will be much more comfortable for you to proceed with this task to ensure that everything on your computer is truly what you want and not what others impose on you.