The Amazon Fire TV stands out as one of the most popular streaming devices on the market, offering a wide variety of content, including movies, TV shows, music, and games. It’s a great way to turn your old TV into an entertainment center.

However, One of the most annoying and even frustrating functions of this small device is the automatic updates. Some of which may not be liked by all users as they may remove apps you like, introduce features you may not consider necessary, or may even restrict customization.

In this sense, If you want to block or disable these updates on the Amazon Fire TV, there are two ways to do it. The first is through the router and the second option is through a third-party application and tool that can be downloaded for free, and which in the end turn out to be a good option.

Block your Fire TV updates on the router

This method involves blocking the specific domains that Amazon uses for updates. While it may be a bit complicated for most users, it is the most effective way to permanently block updates without jailbreaking your Fire TV.

The first thing you should do is have the IP of your router at hand to be able to enter the configuration. You can find this information on the back or bottom of the router. If this is not possible, open the Symbol of the system as administrator by right clicking on the Start menu and selecting Terminal.

Writes NETSTST NO o ipconfig and copy the IP that appears in the last line, this information is important to be able to continue with the procedure. Now, Open the web browser, paste the IP address and access the settings of your routeryou will be asked for a username and password, this information must have been provided to you by your ISP at the time of contracting the service.

Navigate to the option Access policy, Web filter or a similar name. Identify your Amazon Fire TV in the list of devices and add it. In the corresponding section, enter the following URLs to block updates:

d1s31zyz7dcc2d.cloudfront.net amzdigital-a.akamaihd.net amzdigitaldownloads.edgesuite.net softwareupdates.amazon.com updates.amazon.com

Disable Fire TV updates with TroyPoint and TechDoctorUK Debloater

It should be noted that this method only works for Fire TV devices with Fire OS 6 o 7. It’s a little more complicated than the router method, but it’s a more comprehensive way to block updates.

Follow these steps:

On your Fire TV, go to the app store, search for and install the Downloader app, but don’t open it yet. Now, enable the ADB Debugging and allows installation from unknown sources. Opens Downloader and write the code 250931 to access the toolbox TroyPoint. The next step is to go to the application installer, search Debloater TechDoctorUK, download and install. Open the tool and grant USB debugging permissions. Scroll through the section, unlock and select the options that end in Breaks Amazon system updates or a similar phrase. Lastly, tap the button play located in the upper right corner of the screen.

There are several reasons why you might want to block updates on Fire TV, and a big one is preventing features or apps from being removed. Since Amazon occasionally removes device features that may have been useful to you.

With the above methods, you can take control over the device, but it also carries certain riskssuch as the lack of security patches, so decide carefully if you want to disable them.