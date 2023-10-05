A Telegram notification that comes by default in the application can be uncomfortable and frustrating for many users. If you want to know how to deactivate it on your Android, iOS or Windows device, we explain it here.

Telegram has become one of the most popular instant messaging applications. Its easy-to-use interface, extensive features, and promise of privacy have captivated millions of users around the world.

The app has gained an important niche thanks to a series of features that make it stand out from the competition. For example, it offers individual and group chats, voice and video calls, as well as the ability to send a wide variety of files.

Similarly, Telegram is also known for its emphasis on security and end-to-end encryption. It means that your conversations are protected and are not accessible to unauthorized third parties.

However, not everything is rosy in this application. A function that has millions of users annoyed is the notifications that the platform sends when one of your contacts joins the service.

These notifications appear because the app allows users to synchronize contacts, so when a number that is in your phonebook on your mobile joins Telegram, the app detects it and sends you a notification so that you are aware of it.

How to disable notifications from new contacts on Telegram

While this feature can be useful to know when one of your friends or family members join this platform. It can also be frustrating, especially if you receive a lot of notifications.

Fortunately, there is a very effective method to deactivate these types of notifications, and doing so is easier than you think.

An Android

Open the Telegram application on your Android mobile. Tap the three-line menu in the top left corner of the screen. Choose Settings. Tap on Notifications and sounds. Now, scroll down and disable the option A Contact joined Telegram.

On iOS

Open the Telegram app on your iPhone. Touch Settings, which is the gear icon located in the lower right corner of the screen. Choose Notifications. Scroll down and turn off the option New contacts.

And Windows

Open Telegram on Windows, also applies to Unigram and Telegram Web. Click on the three-line menu in the upper left corner of the screen. Choose Notifications and sound. Scroll down and in the section Eventsfind and deactivate the option A contact joined Telegram.

Telegram is an instant messaging app that offers many advantages, but also notifies you when your contacts join.

If this bothers you, You can disable these annoying notifications on Android, iOS or Windows to continue chatting with your contacts without interruptions.