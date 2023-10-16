Let’s explain to you how to create your own emojis with artificial intelligence with a website called AI Emojis. It is an open source tool, capable of generating emojis with the textual description that you give it. Come on, like the tool to create images with Bing Chat or DALL-E 3, but specific for emojis.

Obviously, what this tool does is create an image that you can use as a sticker, but it really has the shape and size of an emoji. This is because emojis are a standard, you cannot add new ones unilaterally, so this is the best alternative.

Create custom emoji-shaped images

The first thing you have to do is enter the AI ​​Emoji website, whose address is emojis.sh. Here you have a writing field in which to write what you want have as emoji. Simply type and press Enter.

Here, what you should keep in mind is that you don’t need to create complex commands, they don’t have to be complicated prompts. It is enough for you to describe in a few words what you want or who you want, and then the AI ​​will understand what you mean and will try to generate it.

You can simply use people’s names and an emoji will be created with their face. You can try animals, objects, or even actions if you prefer. Sometimes AI will fail when making similar emojis, but you can always try again until you get the results you want.

And once you have the image you want, now you can download it to your device, whether it is a computer or a mobile phone. And then, you will only have to use it in the applications you want. As we have told you, in messaging apps you will use it as a sticker.