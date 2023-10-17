Let’s explain to you how to create your own Disney/Pixar style poster, something for which we are going to use the free DALL-E 3 function in Bing Chat. The Bing Chat system incorporates DALL-E 3, allowing you to create named images using artificial intelligence.

Therefore, what we are going to explain to you is how to create a poster with the unmistakable Pixar design, to which we are going to add a name or title that you want. For that, We are going to give you examples of various commands or prompt that you can modify to your liking and use.

How to create your Disney/Pixar poster

To create your Pixar poster, what you have to do is enter Bing Chat. To do this, simply enter the Bing.com search engine, and on the main screen click on the option Chat that will appear in the tabs at the top.

Now, you have to click on the option More creativesince it is the one that unlocks GPT-4 and the use of DALL-E 3. In the Bing mobile app, you will have to activate the use of GPT-4 when you open the Chat function.

Once inside, comes the important part. At the bottom you have the bar where you have to write your prompt. And in this prompt, is where you must specify that you want to create a poster in the Disney/Pixar style, and describe the elements you want it to have.

This is an example you can usealthough making modifications to adapt it to what you want to appear.

Poster in the style of Pixar, with 3D animated characters and many colors and details. The title is ‘Yubal’ and shows a man with short black hair and a goatee, who is at a concert raising his arms in victory. He is wearing a black t-shirt and jeans. Around him, a crowd applauds him. Epic, familiar.

Here, using this structure you can make changes. You can change the title to any other name you want, and you can change the scene or character description to fit what you want to create.

For this other image we have used:

Poster in the style of Pixar, with 3D animated characters and many colors and details. The title is ‘Xataka’ and it shows a man sitting at a computer in a dark room. The man looks with joy at the computer screen. Epic, familiar.

