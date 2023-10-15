We show you how to use a Crunchyroll account for multiple people without mixing anime.

Crunchyroll has an extensive anime catalog

Join the conversation

Today Crunchyroll is considered one of the best platforms to watch anime, since if you don’t have a subscription as such you can still watch some episodes for free. However, the best thing to do is to have a Premium or Mega fan accountsince these types of subscriptions are what give you many advantages, especially if you want to fully enjoy the content of the Japanese animation series and activate the Spanish dubbing on Crunchyroll.

While a Crunchyroll account can be used by multiple users at the same timedepending on the type of subscription you have, many people who are part of the platform wonder if the possibility of having multiple profiles. In the event that you have also asked yourself the same question, you don’t have to worry, since here we explain everything you should know about creating new profiles on a Crunchyroll account.

Can more profiles be created on Crunchyroll?

Unfortunately, there is currently no function that allow creating multiple profiles in a single Crunchyroll account, since it does not work like Netflix, HBO Max or other streaming platforms like that. In Crunchyroll what is done is configure a single profile and with it you can access the account from different devices, as well as use it simultaneously on several screens.

This way, views and favorites list are shared features if the account is being used by several people. This also influences changing the language in subtitles or audio, since only one can be kept as the default and, if it is changed, it affects the other devices that have the same account open. Besides, viewing history is also savedwhich means that if another person is watching an anime and leaves an episode in the middle, when this series is played again it will start from the minute in which it was last left.

The best way to use a Crunchyroll account for multiple people

Although you cannot have multiple profiles in a single Crunchyroll account, there are other alternatives that you can consider to have an experience similar to what you are looking for. For example, you could take advantage of the Crunchylist feature which, unlike the favorites list, allows you to customize several separate lists depending on category, style or any other reason.

In this way, it works as a type of library within the platform, but if there are several people using the same account, you could create your own list and use it as if it were your favorites so as not to mix the series and have everything a little more organized. To do this, perform the following steps depending on the device you have.

Use Crunchylistas on PC

To do it from your computer, follow these steps:

Log in with your account on the Crunchyroll page or the app. Click on your profile icon and click on the “Crunchylists”.Tap on “Create a New List”.Give it a name and confirm on the button “Create List”.Now, go and search for the anime you want add to Crunchylist. To add them, tap on the option “+” and then select the respective list to which you want it to be added. When you enter Crunchylista you will be able see all anime that you have added as if they were Favorites. Remember that you only have to create up to 10 Crunchylists at most.

Create Crunchylistas on Android and iOS

These are the steps you must follow if you want to use the Crunchylists on Android or iOS mobiles:

Open the application from Crunchyroll.Enter the section “My Lists”.Choose “Crunchylists”.Press the button “Create New List”.Type a name and confirm in “Create List”.You can tap on the option “Search Anime” to add it directly to the Crunchylist that you have generated or do it later by clicking on the option “Add to Crunchylist”.

Use Crunchylistas on a console or Smart TV

The creation of Crunchylists are not enabled for the console and Smart TV version, so you can only do it from your mobile or PC. Although it cannot be done on these platforms, the good thing is that if you already have the Crunchylistas generated, you will be able to see them from the “Favorites” section.

Join the conversation