Android is considered the most used mobile operating system in the world, with millions of devices in use. It stands out for its versatility, advanced functions and the possibility of customizing it according to your preferences.

Among its most striking features is the ability to configure several profiles on the same device. They’re like having multiple user accounts on a Windows PC, but on your device.

It’s especially useful when you share your phone with a friend or family member.each with its different applications and custom settings.

For example, You can create a profile for your child so they can use the device without having access to your apps. You can also do this when you are setting up a guest profile so that you can use the device temporarily without leaving any traces.

So you can have several user profiles on your Android mobile

Open the application Settingthen search and press the option System. On some devices, such as Samsung tablets, this option may be within Accounts and backups. Now, you will see a section called Users where you can activate the function Use multiple users by pressing the corresponding button.

If you want a temporary and limited profile, choose Add guestbut if what you want is a complete profile with all the options, choose Add user. Finally, you can assign a new user and, if you want, a photo to easily recognize it. Click on Accept when you’re done.

On the other hand, to switch between profiles, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap the new user icon. If the time comes when you no longer need multiple profiles on your mobile, you can easily delete them.

To do this, open the Setting y ve a System and then in Multiple users. Simply select the profile you no longer need and tap Delete user.

It is worth mentioning that If you are creating a profile for a child, you can set content and usage time restrictions. Likewise, if the profile is a guest, you can disable security features, such as the screen lock.

Keep in mind that user profiles on Android can affect the performance of the device, so if your phone is mid-range or low-end, this may not be a great option, as it will slow down your device.