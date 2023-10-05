Let’s explain to you how to generate images with your name or other words using DALL-E 3, the image generating artificial intelligence from OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT. Now that you have DALL-E 3 for free on Bing Chat, you have a very good alternative to Ideogram AI.

The only thing you will need for this is to use Bing Chat, for which you will need to enter the Bing search engine with Microsoft Edge or another compatible browser, such as Google Chrome. If you have never used this artificial intelligence, we are going to give you all the steps.

Images with your name for free with Bing Chat

First of all, you have to enter Bing Chat. To do this, simply enter the Bing.com search engine, and on the main screen click on the option Chat that will appear in the tabs at the top.

Once inside, comes the important part. At the bottom you have the bar where you have to write your command or prompt. Here, you have to write what you want exactly. Think of it as general artificial intelligence, so you can start the command with “Create an image” or “Create a drawing”, so Bing Chat knows what you want to draw.

The prompt can be in Spanish, since Bing Chat uses ChatGPT to identify what you say. However, you can also write it in English, and it may even give better results. In it, you must mention that you want me to include a word or phraseputting it in single or double quotes.

Then you simply also add terms to describe what you want in the rest of the image. You can create just your name, create a logo, create an image with the name on it. Don’t be afraid to think and experiment in your prompt.

And that’s it. Bing Chat will take a while and may even give you some explanation related to one of the terms used while you wait. But when it finishes processing, you will have four images with the name or word you have chosen. Now, click on one of the images to see it large, and you will have a download button.

