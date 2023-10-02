Let’s explain to you how to create an image with your name in 3D with artificial intelligence, something for which we are going to use Ideogram AI. It is a website that uses an AI image creation model, and that stands out from the rest for allowing you to include words or phrases in your creations.

We are going to teach you the process step by step, so you can learn how to do it. You will see that it is very simple. We are going to start with the two steps to create your account, and once you have done it we will tell you everything else.

Create your name in 3D with AI

The first thing you have to do is enter the ideogram.ai website. When you do this, the first time you enter you will have to register using your Google account. To do this, click on the Signup with Google button. And from now on, having already created your account, in the next few times it will be enough to click on Login.

The first time you use it, When you register you will have to create a username. You will first have to accept the terms of service, and when you do you will have to choose that username to sign the images you create.

Now comes the important part. Once inside, above you will see a bar where you have to write your command or prompt, and below images created by other users. In these images of the users you will be able to see the prompt they have used, so that you can do something similar.

The best is that use the prompt in English. In this command you will have to ask me to write a word by putting it in double or single quotes, and also add terms to describe what you want in the rest of the image. You can create just your name, and accompany it with another image.

I have used a command in which I say that I want a rainbow text with the name Yúbal, and then I have added a description saying that I want a water and smoke effect, a colorful wallpaper, splash effects, rich colors, and styles of specific artists. All in English.

After writing the prompt and clicking on Generate, in a few seconds you will have your creation. You will see that sometimes the name may be misspelled, or the image may not turn out the way you want. In these cases, repeat the process or modify the prompt a little.

And when you have what you want, click on one of the images to expand it. You’ll see options to remix it, favorite it, or download it. You will also be able to see the prompt used, and the other three that have been generated next to it.

