If you are an absolute fan of everything that Disney Pixal has managed to achieve on the screen, this article will surely interest you a lot, since it will be the starting point through which you will be able to have an important part of all that little world

You will be able to create a Disney Pixar-style poster with artificial intelligence for free, using the DALL-E 3 function that is incorporated for free into Bing Chat.

Thanks to this option, Microsoft’s search engine chat can create images with names using artificial intelligence as its ally.

Today you will know how create a poster with a design that everyone will interpret as part of a Pixar movie, and all by adding the name or title that you want. With several prompts you can achieve it:

What is Disney Pixar artificial intelligence?

Disney Pixar’s AI is a tool that will allow you create Disney Pixar movie posters using artificial intelligence. It is something that has become popular thanks to how simple it is and that it does not require any prior learning or special skills in graphic design.

You may be wondering why creating a Disney Pixar poster with AI, well, in addition to being fun and simple, it can also be used to:

Express your creativity and imagination by creating your own cinematographic idea. You can have fun and enjoy making something that looks cool and amazing. To impress your friends and family by showing them what you are capable of. It can also be a challenge as you can try yourself on different themes, characters and stories for your film.

How to create a free Disney Pixar-style poster with AI

To create a Disney Pixar-style poster with artificial intelligence, the first thing you have to do is enter Bing Chat. This is achieved by entering the Bing.com search engine, preferably from a Microsoft Edge browser, although you can enter from any browser such as Google Chrome, you can even do it from your mobile.

When you are on the main screen you just have to click on the Chat option that will appear in the tabs that you will see what is at the top. It is important to indicate that, if you do not have it, you must create a free account and register in advance; if you do not do so, you will not be able to view or download the images you generate.

This is when you should click on the option More creativesince this unlocks GPT-4 and allows you to use DALL-E 3.

Once you are inside, it is the moment in which you have to write your prompt in the bar dedicated to it. That is, an explanation, as accurate as possible, of the poster you want, indicating that the style must be Disney/Pixar and describing all the elements you want to appear as precisely as possible.

For example you could put the following:

“Create a poster in the Disney/Pixar style, featuring highly detailed characters from the animation. It has to be titled CH and should show a man with very short black hair, a white beard and mustache, square black plastic glasses, who is surrounded by computers, raising one hand and making a gesture. sign of victory. He is wearing a red t-shirt and black pants.”

The results may be more or less close to what you expected, but the truth is that they are spectacular and very beautiful.

For each of the prompts you receive four options, and you can download them to show them to whoever you want.

You can change all the parameters that you tell it without problems, making it adapt to what you want or incorporating more data so that the result is much more realistic or closer to your wishes. You can choose another prompt and see the results:

“Poster in the Pixar style, with 3D animated characters, many colors and details. The title is ‘CH’ and it should show a man in front of a computer in his room. The man is happy, interacting with the computer and sitting in a gaming chair.”

Now you know how to create a free Disney Pixar-style poster with artificial intelligence, so you will be able to make really beautiful designs as soon as you describe in all kinds of details what you want the AI ​​to interpret.

It’s very simple and easy, plus you’ll be able to surprise family and friends with spectacular Disney Pixar-style posters.