Although we will not always be able to contact the first time, there are several methods that we can use to try to get Correos to assist us: forms on their website, offices where they will assist us in person, social networks… We will explain them all.

Frequent questions

Before contacting customer service, you can check to see if the question you have is resolved on the Correos website. This will save you time and you will surely find a solution. It is not a valid option if you have a specific problem with a shipment, a delivery or a specific incident but it can solve doubts we have with all types of issues. For example, how we prepare a shipment or what dimensions the package may have.

From the Correos customer service section we can find product rates, we can access shipment tracking or search for some of the most frequent and common topics. For example: How to prepare the shipment, how My Office works, dimensions and weights, data processing, how to collect the shipment, shipping code, parked shipments, handling of incidents, complaints, customs information…

Web form

Although it is not a very useful or fast option, Correos makes available to users a web form where we can fill in all our data to request information or to receive help. We can access it from the official website and we will have to fill in name, surname, email… We choose the type of problem: technical support, collections and shipment management, billing, financial products, corporate information. Once you have it, there is a box where you can describe what is happening to you or what the problem is.

We simply have to fill out the fields, accept the conditions and send. We will just have to wait for them to respond and hope that they don’t take too long to do so. If you have an urgent problem, it is not a recommended route and it is better that you look for another option.

Face-to-face customer service

If we need in-person customer service, we can do so from any Post Office. You can search for them on Google in a minute but their website also has a section where it allows us to find which one is closest to us and which best suits us.

We simply have to go to the “offices” section and enter an address here. Can enter a zip code or our home address and it will appear which are the closest Correos offices that we can go to. Keep in mind that mailboxes also appear so don’t get confused when finding what’s near you. You choose the one you want and they will be able to assist you in person and answer all the questions you have.

Social networks

Another option to contact Correos is to use social networks. They have profiles on social networks such as Facebook or Twitter and especially on the latter there is the profile @CorreosAtiende, which aims to be a means of customer service for everyone.

The profile has a schedule from Monday to Friday, excluding holidays. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and we can send you a tweet or write via direct message since the messages are open and we can consult any problem we have.

Another option: search for information on Google

If none of the above works for you but you do not want to travel or cannot do so, look for the nearest Post Office or the one that usually corresponds to you. On Google, its contact information will appear and it will be enough to find ours to see the direct telephone number instead of searching for Correos’ general customer service.

Search for the office or search for offices near you on Google and in the establishment’s details you will find the contact information. You will only have to dial from your mobile. Although keep in mind that you will not always be sure that they answer you and you may have to insist until they answer your call.