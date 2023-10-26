Driving can be a challenging task for some people, but thanks to technology, Android Auto has become one of the most useful platforms for drivers.

It allows you to link your mobile phone to your car’s infotainment screen, providing access to maps, calls, messages and music, among other functions. This means that you can keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.

Within all the features of Android Auto, routines stand out as a feature that drastically improves the experience.

What does it consist on? They automate a series of actions with a single voice command, completely eliminating the need to touch buttons on the mobile screen or use multiple applications.

What are routines for in Android Auto?

Routines and automations in Android Auto allow you to control various aspects of your trip just by saying a phrase. This way, you can focus on driving and avoid unnecessary distractions.

For example, you can prepare your home for your arrival, check your messages, start your route and listen to your favorite music on services such as YouTube Music or Spotify, all with a single voice command.

It should be noted that this feature not only offers you greater convenience, but also helps protect your safety and that of others by reducing the time you spend looking at the car screen or searching for options.

Setting up routines in Android Auto is easier than you might thinkand here we tell you how to do it step by step.

This is how you can activate Google Assistant routines from your car with Android Auto

Open the application Settings on your Android mobile and select Connected devicesafter in Connection preferences and then select Android Auto. Tap on Customize home screen and then Add shortcut to home screen. Choose between Call a contact o A Google Assistant action. If you want to call a contact, select one from your phonebook. If you prefer to perform a wizard action, type the phrase you want to use to activate the routine in the field Wizard Command. Name the shortcut you created in the field Home screen icon name. Toca Add to end.

After following these steps, you will be able to access the routine you have generated from your Android Auto application. This way, You can customize your routines according to your needs and preferences and always have them at your fingertips in the app’s grid..

You can create and automate as many routines as you want, for example, when you go to work, to tell you the weather, traffic, news or play your favorite radio station.

Or you can also create them for when you return home, to adjust the temperature of your home, read pending messages, start the GPS navigator or play your favorite playlist.

In short, you can control almost everything from your car with Android Auto thanks to routines Powered by Google Assistant.