Today, efficient management of open applications is essential to maintain an agile and fluid operating system.

With the release of Windows 11, Microsoft has introduced a number of changes and improvements to the user interface compared to its predecessors. Of course, several ways to close open applications and other interesting additions are also included.

In this article you will see the various strategies to close all open applications in Windows 11 at oncegiving you options and knowledge so you can optimize your user experience.

Now you can read the different techniques available, so you can find the one that best suits your work style and get the most out of the Windows 11 experience:

Close all open applications at once with the taskbar

The first of the ways that you will be able to read to close all open applications at once in Windows 11 is to use the taskbar.

The taskbar is the place where you can manage all open and pinned programs, so it will be the simplest and easiest way to manage them all. The steps you must follow are the following:

Go to the taskbar and select an application that currently has multiple active windows. Right click on the application icon in the taskbar and choose the option Close all windows in the context menu. It’s that simple to close all active application windows.

Close all open applications with Resource Monitor

The great advantage of opting for Resource Monitor over the taskbar and Task Manager to close all open apps in Windows 11 is its built-in automatic recovery feature.

This is something really useful, especially if you have made a mistake and close a process that is vital for the operation of the system, since you will be able to select the option Resume process to restart the applications. The steps to close all apps in Windows 11 at the same time son:

The first thing you should do is press the Windows key and then type Resource Monitor in the search bar and click on the corresponding search result. Go to the tab General information and mark the ccheckpoints of the programs that are active and that you want to end. Right click on each of the chosen programs, and then select End process in the menu that is launched.

Close all open applications batch scripts

You have the possibility to close all open applications in Windows 11 at once, creating a batch file that performs this action with a single press.

Batch scripts are command line sequences that, when loaded, perform the actions assigned to them.

For this reason, a batch script can be effective for closing apps, since you can tell it to perform the action that interests you today:

Right click anywhere on the desktop and choose the option New text document in the context menu. Now, double-click the newly formed text file to open it and insert the following command: taskkill /f /im Chrome.exe /T > nul If you have multiple windows open from multiple apps, repeat this command for each app, replacing Chrome with the name of the separate app. Then switch to the tab Archive inside the text editor and select the option Keep. Now type Close all Windows applications simultaneously.bat (for example) and click on Keep. Return to the desktop (or wherever you saved it) and double-click the document you saved to verify that it works correctly.

Close all open apps in Windows 11 with the command prompt

There is no single command to use in the command prompt to close all open applications at once in Windows 11.

Therefore the procedure for close all open programs in Windows 11 It is somewhat more extensive, but nothing complicated. This is how you can get it:

Press the Windows key to open the Start menu and type cmd. Next, click on Execute as an administrator in the result that it will give you (Command Prompt). Click Yeah in the Control User Actions prompt to start the command prompt with administrative privileges. Now write taskkill /f /im app.exe Remember that you must replace where it says app with the name of the application you want to cancel.

In short, closing all open apps in Windows 11 at once is an essential skill to optimize your system’s performance and maintain a seamless user experience.

As you become familiar with the Windows 11 interface and master these app closing techniques, you will be able to take full advantage of the capabilities of this operating system and focus on your tasks without worrying about unnecessary apps in the background.

This article has provided you with ways to close all open applications in Windows 11 at once in a simple and effective way.