The arrival of iPhone 15 Pro to the lives of many users it has introduced, as always happens with the launch of Apple terminals, a series of new concepts and functions that were not previously taken into account. The new multifunction button has been added, the periscope camera arrived, the USB-B port finally landed and, we could not forget, the titanium as a new building material. And that last one is exactly what we are going to talk about.

Advantages and disadvantages of titanium in the iPhone 15 Pro

Apple has managed to improve one of the big problems that the Pro iPhone family has been facing. By using frames made of stainless steel, the company achieved a luxurious and striking look with the shiny naturalness of steel, but on the other hand, it added many grams to the scale, something that made the phones feel noticeably heavy in the hand.

The grade 5 titanium used in the iPhone 15 Pro manages to reduce this weight significantly, making, for example, The iPhone 15 Pro Max weighs 19 grams less than the iPhone 14 Pro Maxtaking into account that they measure exactly the same.

On the other hand, the natural qualities of the material cause an effect that Apple wanted to make clear on its website with the following phrase: “skin oil can temporarily alter the color of the exterior strap.” And by strap they refer to the bezel that surrounds the screen, which is exactly what we are talking about.

Does iPhone 15 Pro change color?

Whether due to your own case or because you have seen it in a viral TikTok video, the iPhone 15 Pro seems to change color, especially in the blue model, where the double tone on the volume buttons is quite evident.

As Apple has already explained, this is due to contamination caused by skin oil, that is, the fat has been impregnating the surface of the titanium until it appears to change color. The doubt is that nothing superficial can be seen, hence it is believed that the titanium frame is deteriorating.

@ideavisuals iPhone 15 Pro Max, dirt or premature wear?? #iphone15pro #iphone15 #iphone15promax #titanium #ios #apple #usbc #iphonetricks ♬ Let’s go – Official Sound Studio

The color change you see is simply the area that you have not managed to touch completely, therefore, that would be the area clean of grease, and the outside is precisely what is dirty.

In our case, with an iPhone 15 Pro Max in natural titanium color, it is very difficult for us to see this color variation as evident as it happens in the blue model, so, if it is something that worries you, it seems that the natural titanium hides dirt quite well.

How to clean iPhone 15 Pro

The instructions are pretty simple, and it’s all down to the simplicity of the problem. Titanium will accumulate grease on your hands due to its porosity and response to this external element, which is why the area of ​​the volume and power buttons have different colored areas.

To clean the iPhone 15 Pro properly, Apple recommends following the following instructions:

You must disconnect all cables.

Turn off the iPhone (especially if you are going to clean the USB connector area). Use water, never cleaning products. Uses a soft damp cloth to clean and rub gently the frame.

Do not use compressed air.

It’s very important Do not use products with bleach or that include hydrogen peroxideand in the event that you want to disinfect an iPhone 15 Pro, you must use wipes soaked in 70% isopropyl alcohol, 75% ethyl alcohol or commercial Clorox brand disinfectant wipes, which are exactly the ones that Apple recommends.

How to prevent the titanium of the iPhone 15 Pro from getting dirty

Knowing how the material responds to external agents as basic as your own fat, the question you will be asking yourself is if there is any way to avoid this. The answer is quite simple and, at the same time, it could be what you do not expect.

Unless you don’t touch your phone or wash your hands and face before picking it up each time, there is no way to avoid this oil buildup on the phone’s surface. This is something that we are possibly tired of seeing in our daily lives (buttons in elevators and machines in public places), but taking into account that it is an Apple product and the impact it usually has, it is becoming more popular. usual.

The most practical solution to avoid this is, obviously, to use a phone case, so it will depend on you if you stop having the original touch and grip of the device (which is not bad at all) and start receiving the warmth of a case. silicone or one made of vegan leather like the new covers that were presented alongside the terminal.

Does something happen if I don’t clean it?

Cleaning that color change caused by this type of oxidation is a simple task, but if you think you waste too much time doing it, you shouldn’t worry too much either. We are talking about an extremely superficial color change, and in terms of hygiene it is not a health emergency.

Cleaning it will make your phone look better and newer, but it won’t affect its performance or your hygiene (unless you’re especially dirty, of course, but we’re not going to get into that).