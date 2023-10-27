Cleaning a burnt pot is one of those tasks that, on many occasions, is left as impossible. No matter how much you use sponges and chemicals, nothing seems to work to remove that layer of dirt and you think it’s best to throw it in the trash.

But don’t give up, since there is a quite effective solution to end this problem easily. A video that has gone viral on TikTok shows an incredible trick to clean a burnt pot with just one ingredient that you probably have at home.

The perfect trick to clean a pot

The secret is to use a dryer sheet, which is made of a material that contains ingredients that help soften and remove grease and dirt.

When soaked, they release these elements that help dissolve burnt food. To apply it is very simple. The first thing you should do is fill the pot with water above the layer of burnt food..

The next step is to add dish soap, then add a couple of dryer sheets, let the pot soak for an hour and finally clean and rinse.

For a better result, if the pot is very dirty, you can let it soak overnight and put a lid on so the ingredients can penetrate better.

It should be noted that if you don’t have dryer sheets, you can use an alternative method to clean burnt pots.

One option is to use white vinegar and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the food residue should have dissolved, and you just need to rinse with plenty of water.

Another effective option is baking soda. To do this, add a tablespoon to a cup of water, pour the solution into the pot and let it sit for an hour. Then, carefully wipe with a scouring pad and remove the residue.

All methods to clean a burnt pot work and will save you time, but above all, money.. Don’t let a burnt pot ruin your day, try this trick and you’ll see how easy it is.