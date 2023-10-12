Google Maps is one of the most popular and complete navigation applications that exist. And no wonder, its precision, extensive database of maps and routes, as well as the constant updates it offers, make it the preferred choice for the majority when it comes to obtaining reliable directions.

In addition to its wide geographic coverage, the app stands out for its ability to provide routes in real time. Especially useful to avoid traffic jams and get to your destination in the most efficient way possible.

One of the features that allows you to further personalize your experience is the ability to change the navigation voice. Not everyone likes the default voice of Google Maps, which is why Google offers an option to easily change it.

Changing your voice on Google maps is easier than it seems, and it can be done on both Android and iOS devices. However, the procedure is different in each system, so we explain how to do it step by step.

Steps to change the voice in Google Maps

Open Google Maps on your Android mobile. Tap the profile photo in the top right corner. Choose Setting. Then go to Navigation settings. Toca Voice selection. At this point you will find a list of voices. Select the one of your preference and that’s it.

To change the voice in Google Maps on iOS devices is not possible as on Android, you will have to use the application settings and change the default language. But consider that this will affect not only the voice of the maps, but also the language of the entire system.

Follow these steps:

Open the app Setting on your iPhone. Search and select the option General. Press on Language and region. Search and select the language you want to use. Use the three horizontal lines next to the language to move it to the top of the list. Touch Continue to confirm the choice. Once the above is done, when navigating a route in Google Maps, the voice you previously selected will be used.

However, if you don’t want to change the default language on your iPhone, You can use third-party applications such as Waze, which allows you to customize the navigation voice without affecting the system language. You can even record and use your own voice, something Google Maps doesn’t offer, for now.