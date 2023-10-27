An interesting detail for multiplayer! On the website you also have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And here we bring you news!

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The information is related to the leader of the game in multiplayer mode, who is represented with a crown on top of his head. How can we change the leader? Very easy, the rest of the players who do not want to be the leader must hold down the L+R buttons. In this way, they will become ghosts (they do not lose life) and the player who did not press those buttons will be the new leader.

The game assigns that leader based on the “points” that each one gets (the words “Good”, “Sublime”, “Wonderful”, etc.). Whoever gets the highest ranking words who will wear the crown. However, now you know how you can change that leader.

The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans.

