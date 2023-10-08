You should know that you can change file types in Windows, which gives you control over the different content that occurs in your operating system.

Nowadays all users interact with a very wide number of files, from text documents and spreadsheets to images, videos and applications. Each of these file types has their own default applications for opening them, and sometimes these mappings may not be the most convenient for your needs.

If you want to change the application that opens when you click on a particular file or customize the actions that are executed when interacting with certain types of content, there is a process that will allow you to adapt your digital work environment according to your preferences and requirements. .

That is why it is very interesting to know how to change file types in Windows:

Why change file types in Windows?

Changing file types in Windows is a practice that has various reasons for doing it. These are:

Efficiency– By changing file types, you can assign specific applications to certain types of content. This means that when you double-click a file, it will automatically open in the appropriate application. Personalization: Each user has different preferences about which applications they prefer to use for certain types of files. Changing file types allows you to customize your own experience. Security: Changing file types can improve the security of your system. You can ensure that certain types of files are only opened by trusted and secure applications. Organization: By customizing the actions that run with different file types, you can set specific jobs. Software: If you want to switch from one application to another to handle certain types of files, switching them makes this transition easier.

Change file types: modify the extension name

The easiest way to change the file format in Windows is to modify its name, although there are limitations with this method, since the extension will be changed, but the file will not be transformed.

However, you can use this method to easily convert a JPEG file to JPG, for example. To change the Windows file format using the Rename option, make sure you have previously configured it to display file extensions.

For that you only have to go to the File Browserclick on Ver and then mark File name extensions.

With these simple steps you will see the file extensions. From there This is what you need to do to change file types in Windows:

Press Win + E to open the File Browser and locate you in the file. Right click and select the option Rename. Replace the extension from the old file to the new one and then press To enter to save it. Click Yeah when I ask you. And that’s it. The file type will be changed.

Change File Format in Windows: Save As Option

As you have read above, the Rename option does not always work. If you want to convert the type of a file without making it unusable, you can use the option Save as that appears in programs such as Microsoft Word, Photoshop, Canva, etc., which support a wide range of formats for saving files, so it can vary from one to another.

For change file type in Windows using option Save asfollow these steps:

Open a file in a program that supports changing the destination format, both the source and destination formats. For example, converting a DOCX file to PDF could be achieved thanks to Microsoft Word. In this case you must go to File > Save As. Click on the dropdown menu next to Save as to select the preferred format of the list. Select the preferred location to save the file and click the button Keep.

Change the file format in Windows with a conversion website

If the above methods to change file format in Windows are not effective, you can also use an online file conversion service to change the file type quickly.

There are several options that you will be able to use, such as Online-Convert or Zamzar, among others. They all work in a very similar way, and are very easy to use:

What you need to do is upload your file, dragging him to the area to select the clicking on the button that there is for that need. After waiting for the file to upload, it’s time to select format to which you want to convert the file. Next, you will see how it will take a few seconds to complete the task. Once finished you just have to download the new file in your device’s internal storage.

While these online file conversion services provide convenience, it is important to be careful as not all of them are reliable. Changing file types in Windows is an essential task to customize the way different types of documents and programs are opened and manipulated..

With these settings, you can assign default apps to handle specific files, allowing you to work more efficiently. Additionally, modifying file associations can help you avoid compatibility issues and ensure that your favorite programs and applications are the ones that are automatically used when opening different types of files.

In short, now that you know how to change file types in Windows, you will have greater control over your computing experience, in addition to significantly improving your daily workflow.