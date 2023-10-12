Google Maps has become one of the essentials on any smartphone. Beyond its obvious use when we travel, the reality is that it can also be of great help to us in many other cases in our daily lives. Like when we want to plot the shortest route to get to point B or find out about traffic congestion. However, its accuracy may be affected for different reasons. We teach you how to calibrate it to achieve an optimal result.

There are many options that Google Maps offers us that can be very useful in our daily lives. Beyond its ability to offer us the best route to get from Point A to Point B with our vehicle, it is also a good repository of information to keep us updated on the schedules of our favorite public transport, the integration with other public services and private: such as scooters or shared cars depending on the location, and information regarding the price of each ticket.

But, for all this, there is a functionality that is basic: the need for our mobile phone to have a good calibration of its GPS and compass signal to avoid suffering deviations that are not necessary. But how can we carry out this calibration? We tell you.

Calibrate Google Maps on an iPhone

For cTo calibrate Google Maps on an iPhone, we must follow the following steps:

First of all, access the Google Maps application and check that it is working properly. Afterwards, touch the blue circle that indicates our position. Among the various information that will appear, we must click on the button where the Calibrate option appears. Next, we will have to give access to our camera. And move our terminal so that Google Maps collects all possible information about the buildings around us and, in general, the location where we are. Once all the actions described have been completed, the “high location accuracy” message will appear.

And on Android?

On Android, the steps we must follow are very similar to those described previously. We must open Google Maps on our mobile, verify the orientation in the same way as we would on the iPhone, and then start the calibration process, which is exactly the same as on the iPhone.

However, the only change is that, depending on our location, it may ask us to perform, as an extra step, a figure-eight movement with our terminal. The objective of this is to help the mobile compass to adjust all the parameters that have an impact when carrying out the relevant adjustment.

In addition, and as a complementary measure, also we can activate high precision mode which is located in the settings of our terminal. To access this parameter, we have to open the Settings application, select Location and, at the top, press the High Precision mode that will appear there.

From this moment on, we will have the location, both on iOS and Android, at its maximum range. It is possible that, if we are in some areas of our city with many tall buildings and narrow streets, the location may not be as precise as it should be. In these cases, we must have a little more patience or try to look for clearer places to be able to trace any type of route.