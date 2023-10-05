Block attacks in My Hero Ultra Rumble It can be the difference between surviving and falling into a confrontation.

Now that the free Battle Royale has started on Nintendo Switch, you can now invite your friends to a team and start unlocking all the characters. With some luck you can get the best characters to win more games and prepare for what is to come.

But having the strongest heroes or villains will be of no use if you don’t know the most basic mechanics of the game, such as the ability to block attacks in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

Can you get blocked in My Hero Ultra Rumble?

If you have played a few games you will notice that some players seem block in My Hero Ultra Rumble. However, this ability is not mentioned in the tutorial.

The reason for this is that there is no specific button to block attacks. Your character automatically blocks when you receive attacks if you have active guard points. PG (or Guard Points in English) are represented by the blue bar above your health and work similar to Fortnite. Enemies will first have to take away your guard points before they can affect your health.

That being said, there are some characters that do have abilities to block attacks in My Hero Ultra Rumble. These usually belong to the Tank or Protector class, and can use their gifts to protect themselves or their allies.

An example is Momo Yaoyorozu, the talented aspiring heroine. One of her abilities is to create a protective shield that blocks projectiles and physical attacks, in exchange for reducing her mobility. You can use it to block attacks and, when you think the enemy has run out of abilities, charge your shield forward in a lunge.

Other characters They don’t have blocking skills., but they compensate with other movements for dangerous situations. The exceptions are characters who have neither escape nor defense, in exchange for devastating damage. With these you will simply need to position yourself more carefully. Although there is another mechanic that you should take into account.

Something better than blocking attacks

As you gain experience in Battle Royaleyou will notice that there are other alternatives to block in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

The lock-on system is useful when you’re caught off guard, but it’s not a shield designed to keep you standing there resisting attacks, even if you’re a tank.

Guard points can quickly deplete and you will no longer be able to block attacks, making you easy prey. Fortunately, there is an alternative that does not depend on guard points.

If you paid attention to the tutorial you will know that you can dodge attacks pressing the jump button twice. When you spin around on the ground you won’t be able to take damage, so your enemies will have to aim for the point where you’ll stop. This will be a little more difficult for you, especially if you have auto-aim activated.

If you combine the dodge mechanic with your skills and guard points, you will find that you will survive most of the time, especially if only one player attacks you. Remember that a moving target is much more challenging than a stationary one and sometimes a good jump is better than a shield.

So always react by dodging or moving when you receive a first attack, and make decisions according to the situation. This is where your skill as a player and knowledge of the map come into play. Remember to choose your fights carefully, position yourself astutely, and take advantage of the cover your team can provide you.

If you manage to put these tips into practice you will notice that not being able block in My Hero Ultra Rumble It’s not the end of the world either. Still, be sure to refill your guard points whenever you can by drinking the blue flasks around the map.