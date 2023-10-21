There is an element that seems common to all scams: there is always a tendency to think that it is impossible for you to fall for them. But the truth is that the statistics do not give the impression of reflecting the same. It is one thing to see them from the outside, and another when you suffer them yourself. This is what happens, in fact, with the already known WhatsApp scam of a relative without a mobile phone.

Known? Well the truth is that yes. But despite this, not only does it not disappear from circulation, but more people suffer from it every day, for whatever reasons. In this article we are going to explain to you step by step what it is, so that it is clear once and for all, and the best tips to avoid falling into their networks, never better said.

WhatsApp: what is the family member without a mobile phone scam?

All scams, since the beginning of the world, usually have the same goal: to get money. Some may seem like something else, but listen to us, in the end everything revolves around getting into your pocket illegally. The WhatsApp hoax known as a family member without a mobile phone is no exception.

Its procedure is simple: Cybercriminals send you a message in which a family member asks you for helpgenerally a son, brother, etc., with the excuse that they have lost their cell phone, it has been stolen or it has been broken.

Cold, it may seem somewhat crude, but in the case of concerned parents or people with whom the message may resonate, the feeling of alarm can take precedence over prudence.

It must also be kept in mind that these types of scams are launched at a huge number of users, so simply by having a percentage of them respond, business is assured. Especially if they fall on people with families. Otherwise, it is impossible to believe that your child is in trouble if you do not have children, for example.

If you fall into the trap (that is, if you fall into the trap), The next step is usually asking you to make a transfer to an account number, or that you share money in some way, in order to help the person close to you who is supposedly in trouble without a phone. There are a few variants, but this is the most common.

How to avoid the family member without a cell phone scam

Although it may seem easy not to fall for this type of deception, sometimes they can catch you off guard. That is why there are a series of steps that we recommend that you always follow, without exception, and with which you will protect yourself from this scam.

Don’t send money

The chances that the story is true, that someone you know needs money urgently, is practically non-existent. So the first thing you should be clear about is Comply with the rule of never sending money because someone asks you for it on WhatsApp. It doesn’t matter who it is.

Take care of your personal data

As we mentioned before, money is always the end of any scam, but there are many ways to get it. Sometimes, Scammers don’t just ask for cash, but first try to get it through information: bank details, ID and things like thatRefuse outright too.

Be careful when traveling

Sometimes, the WhatsApp scam of the relative without a mobile phone has the variant of someone asking you for help because they are abroad. Imagine you actually know a child, friend, or whatever who just went off somewhere. These coincidences are precisely the ones that make the most of cybercriminals. Don’t let yourself be fooled.