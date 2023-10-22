Having the ability to automatically delete old files in Windows 11 is relevant to good management of your operating system.

As you use your computer, you accumulate a large number of files that, over time, become obsolete and take up valuable space on your hard drive. These can be temporary documents, old downloads, or backups that are no longer relevant.

These files can slow down Windows 11 performance and make it difficult to organize your data. Luckily, Windows provides tools and methods that allow you to automate the deletion of these files.

With these options at your disposal, you can ensure that your system is running efficiently and free of unnecessary files. This way you can focus on other types of things that may be more important to your daily life. We tell you, step by step, as eAutomatically delete old files in Windows 11:

The importance of deleting old files in Windows 11 and having a clean system

Before looking at specific techniques to delete old files in Windows 11, it is important to understand why this task is essential.

As you use your computer, a variety of temporary files, old backups, unused downloads, and obsolete documents are generated and accumulate, taking up space on your hard drive for nothing and slowing down your experience.

If you do not solve this fact, you could suffer:

Slow performance– As your hard drive fills up with unnecessary files, Windows 11 may become slower. Lack of disk space affects the speed of reading and writing data, resulting in longer startup times and applications that run slowly. Storage space: There may come a time when, due to the number of old files you have on your computer, you may have little storage space left. Organization problems– Having many old files can make it difficult to find and organize relevant files. You can waste time searching for important documents among a sea of ​​obsolete files. Data loss– Lack of space can lead to loss of valuable data, especially if you don’t have enough space for automatic backups, for example. Security risk– Outdated files can also pose a security risk as they may contain sensitive information that could be accessible by third parties.

This is how you can automatically delete old files in Windows 11

There are several ways you can automatically delete old files in Windows 11.

Knowing them all can mean that in the end you use the one that best suits you or the one that seems easiest to you.

Delete old files in Windows 11 using storage settings

The Windows Settings menu allows you to perform many tasks.

You can also use it to delete old files in Windows 11 as follows:

Go to Settingcheck that you are in System and then click on Storage. Activate the function Storage sensor. Then click Configure Storage Sensor. In Temporary filesset the desired time periods for deleting files on the Recycle Bin and files in your Download folder.

Delete old files in Windows 11 with Command Prompt

Go to the Start menu search bar and type cmd When it comes out, run it but as administrator. Now, to delete files that you haven’t modified in 30 days, type the following command and press Enter: ForFiles /p “C:\path\to\folder”/s /d -30 /c “cmd /c del /q @file” “C:\path\to\folder” and /d -30 refer to the folder path from where you want to delete files and the specific time during which you want to delete your files. Replace with the configuration that suits you best.

Delete old files in Windows 11 with Task Scheduler in Windows

With the Windows Task Scheduler you will simply automate a repetitive task, which will serve to automatically delete old files in Windows 11.

These are the steps:

Go to the Start menu search bar and type task scheduler, and then select the option that appears. Right click on Task Scheduler Library and select New folder. Enter any name and click Accept. Right click on the newly created folder and select the option Create task In the frame Name, give a name for the task. Now in the tab Generalin the section Security optionsChoose Run whether user is logged in or not. Make sure the check box Do not store password, is not selected. Click on the tab Triggers and press the button Nuevo. Give in According to a schedulewithin Start task. In the section Setting, configure the times of the tasks you want to execute. Finally, click Accept. Now go to the tab Actions and click the button Nuevo. From the Actions drop-down menu, select the option Start a program. In the frame Programa/scripttype the following command: ForFiles Similarly, in the table Add argumentswrites: /p “C:\path\to\folder”/s /d -30 /c “cmd /c del /q @file” In the above command, modify “C:\path\to\folder” to the path of the folder where your files are and replace “/d -30” with the actual number you want to choose. So your command will be something like this: /p “%userprofile%\Users\[Your Username]\Downloads” /s /d -30 /c “cmd /c del /q @file” Click Accept. Finally, from the Settings tab, check the following checkboxes: Allow task to run on demand, Run the task as soon as possible if there was a scheduled start y If the task does not run, restart it every (put the time you estimate). Now click on OK and then again.

In conclusion, Automatic deletion of old files in Windows 11 is essential to keep the system in its best shape. By taking advantage of these features you just read about, you can free up space on your hard drive, improve your computer’s performance, and ensure your data is organized and secure.

With regular maintenance and smart file management, your Windows 11 experience will be more efficient and free from the limitations imposed by lack of disk space. Also, since you now know several options for deleting old files, you can choose the one that best suits what you are looking for.